NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Bajaj Broking has added commodity trading to its digital platforms, expanding the range of markets available to its customers. The segment covers precious metals, energy, base metals and select agricultural commodities, with standard and mini contracts available across select categories.

The offering includes contracts such as gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, copper, aluminium, lead and zinc, alongside select agricultural commodities such as Kapas, cardamom and mentha oil. The availability of different contract sizes across select commodities gives users a choice of instruments based on their trading requirements.

The platform also offers a commodity options chain with Greeks, which provide measures of an option's sensitivity to factors such as changes in the underlying price, volatility and time to expiry. Basket orders allow users to group multiple orders within a single basket for submission through the platform, simplifying the process of placing multiple orders.