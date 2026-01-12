NewsVoir New Delhi / Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 12: On the National Youth Day, we celebrate the honour recently bestowed upon Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra at Agartala, Tripura. Both these not-for-profit organisations were honoured with the prestigious "Recognition of Excellence" award by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, in recognition of their outstanding national contributions. The award was conferred for the significant and sustained work carried out by both organisations in their respective domains. Bajaj Foundation was felicitated for its exemplary contribution to the successful organisation of Heritage Fest 2025, as well as for its impactful initiatives in natural farming, water conservation and management, education, and livelihood promotion. The award on behalf of the Foundation was received by Mr. Apoorv Nayan Bajaj, Trustee, and Mr. Mahendra Phate, Programme Manager, Bajaj Foundation.

Vishwa Yuvak Kendra was recognised for its consistent and impactful role in youth development, national integration, capacity building of civil society organisations (CSOs), and nation-building. The award was received by Mr. Uday Shankar Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Mukta Bhardwaj, Programme Officer. For decades, VYK has been implementing residential training programmes, digital learning initiatives, youth leadership development, women empowerment activities, and national-level collaborations, benefiting lakhs of young people across the country. Addressing the gathering, the Hon'ble Chief Minister appreciated the contributions of both institutions and stated that organisations such as these play a vital role in strengthening youth potential, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering communities that are key pillars of national progress.

The awards were presented during an international programme organised by Yuva Vikas Kendra, Tripura during the week-long Heritage Fest 2025 that brought together the young volunteers of culture and heritage from various neighbouring countries like, Nepal, Srilanka and others. The recognition bestowed upon Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra upon this international platform, stands as an official acknowledgement of the vision, dedication, and grassroots impact of Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra. Bajaj Foundation is committed to nation building through inclusive and sustainable rural development in Wardha district of Maharashtra, Sikar district of Rajasthan and Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Through its integrated interventions in last 2 decades, the Foundation has rejuvenated 245 rivers and constructed 130 check dams, enabling irrigation across 3.5 lakh acres of farmland. It has trained 1.25 lakh farmers in natural farming practices, making 1.6 lakh acres chemical-free, and strengthened livelihoods through 4,500+ women self-help groups benefitting 56,000 families. By imparting skill development training to over 9,000 rural youth and women, promoting 6,000 biogas plants and 4,000 solar units, and establishing 30 Farmer Producer Companies (FPOs), Bajaj Foundation continues to lay a strong foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, empowering the youth and rural communities to achieve long-term self-reliance and prosperity.

On the occasion, both Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuval Kendra reiterated their commitment to further strengthening their initiatives in the larger interest of society and the nation.