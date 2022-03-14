Bajaj Group's Hercules Hoists Ltd partners with KG International for Global Entry

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/PNN): Hercules Hoists Ltd has recently partnered with KG International as an exclusive Authorized Business Partner for a large list of countries primarily covering the Middle East and Africa region.

Popularly known as Indef, Hercules Hoists is a Bajaj Group company established in the year 1962 and is the National Market Leader in hoisting solutions. As the premium material handling solutions brand in India for 60 years, Hercules Hoists have set an industry benchmark.

With offerings ranging from different types of Cranes and Hoists that cater to material handling requirements of various industries, Hercules Hoists is all set to create a global ecosystem through partnership with KG International leveraging learnings from the strong ABP network in India.

Established in 1968, KG International FZCO is a leading global supplier of industrial and automotive aftermarket spare parts based in Dubai catering to 50+ countries spanning 5 continents. KG is globally renowned for its progressive, customer-centric approach and working with some of the world's leading brands.

Rohit Gupta, CEO, KG International FZCO says, "KG is extremely proud to announce the partnership with Hercules Hoists Ltd. popularly known as Indef, a Bajaj Group Company, to enter the material handling industry with a leading producer of Cranes & Hoists. This partnership expands the offering to Industrial clients who can now have access to a high-quality brand known for its durability and ruggedness. The Bajaj Group is renowned for its quality, reliability, and professionalism and KG International is looking forward to using the expertise, network, and broad product range to extend its brand outside of India."

Hercules Hoists is the pioneer in offering customized solutions and the in-house design expertise helps cater to any kind of specific customer requirements. Amit Bhalla, President & CEO of Hercules Hoists considers the KG collaboration as a significant step for company growth.

He says, "Hercules Hoists Limited is extremely delighted to have KG International as a part of our family of Authorized Business Partners. This collaboration helps strengthen our presence in the UAE with an extended reach to the entire MEA region. KG International's expertise over the last five decades with its presence in 50+ countries and varied industries will help HHL touch base with new clients across geographies. We are always committed to making a difference in our customers' lives through quality offerings and proactive service support, and glad to have KG International as the flag bearers for us in the MEA region. We are looking forward to making Indef the go-to solution for material handling requirements in the MEA region with the collaborative efforts of KG International and HHL."

Hercules Hoists Ltd is optimistic about its collaboration with KG International and aims at providing customers with outstanding quality, exceptional customer service, and stronger supply chains across the globe. Here's more information about Hercules Hoists Limited - (https://indef.com)

