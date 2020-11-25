Balipara Foundation hosting the 8th Eastern Himalayan NaturenomicsTM Forum 2020 in December virtually

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Balipara Foundation has announced the 8th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2020 and the first virtual edition of "Ecology is Economy" from 1st to 5th December across 12 Eastern Himalayan capitals and 25 global locations.
Eastern Himalayan NaturenomicsTM Forum, an auxiliary of Balipara Foundation, is the largest forum of its kind in the region, dedicated towards community building in Asia. Balipara Foundation, launched in 2007, works in collaboration with local communities to establish NaturenomicsTM Civilizations -- a global vision for an ecologically regenerative, community-centric model of economy through afforestation, access to potable water, healthcare, and sustainable housing. The Balipara Foundation has successfully created 2 million natural assets by 2020, through the Rural Futures programme, with partnership with the forest fringe communities.
This year, in its one-of-a-kind virtual avatar, the objective of the forum is the 'Naturenomics™ Agenda' - the Ecology is Economy plan, with the vision to discuss pressing issues and opportunities for action in ecology, economy and community-centered conservation.
With support from their principal partner and mentor - Tata Steel Foundation, Naturenomics™ Partner - Tata Consumers Products Limited, the goal is to generate recommendations for communities, businesses, governments, social and conservation non-profits to collaborate on transitioning to a green circular economy. Requiring collective action and interconnected cooperation over the world, the road to recovery with Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum will open the window for dotting the plans and steps in enhancing Ecology in Economy.
"Ecology is the foundation of our economy. 50 per cent of Global GDP depends on nature. Healthy ecosystems make life on earth possible, feed us and give us water. The future of our country depends on the future of our ecosystem," said Ranjit Barthakur, Founder, Balipara Foundation, while sharing his views on theme of the forum this year.
The virtual conference will see above 100 plus eminent personalities from multi-disciplinary fields, across 20 countries like Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, UAE, Netherlands, USA, UK, Japan, Philippines, Chile, Argentina, India, Hongkong, Congo, Korea, Bhutan and more, who will engage on the discourse on the opportunity to tackle this ecological crisis and catalyze green growth.
The goal through the Forum is to generate recommendations for communities, businesses, governments, social and conservation nonprofits to collaborate on transitioning to a green, circular economy.
The forum will end with the virtual Balipara Foundation Awards on 5th Dec, which will recognize extraordinary visionaries of the Eastern Himalayas and their indomitable contribution, who continue to live in harmony with nature and adopt sustainable methods for greening the economy.
As part of the Rabindranath Barthakur Memorial Lecture, Renowned historian, and author Rudrangshu Mukherjee will deliver the key leadership address - Ecology is Economy, from a historian perspective and how the most critical imperative is to create an enduring change for the planet, is recognizing that Ecology is Economy.
