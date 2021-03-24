Basra redefining the fragrance market with their scents

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Basra Global has established itself as a strong disruptor of the ORIGINAL and REAL fragrance industry. They have been time and again challenging the brands of fragrances in the market. The ISO certified company is an upcoming & booming women-led brand from India.

The MSME Indian origin company is highly motivated, adds specialization in personal care & home care fragrance based products too. Their core product range includes a unique variety of fascinating, fun, and flamboyant fragrances, personal care products, and home care products. They believe in enhancing the beauty of human existence by a fusion of trend of tradition.

Basra's primary mission is to create an empire and a legacy in the fragrance, beauty, and home care product market. They strive to achieve the very objective by strategizing an innovative and customized product range for every age group. They are working hard to bring world-class experience to their customers while maintaining high standards of quality & personal care.

A recent study by RBI shows that 5.9 per cent of startups are led by female founders and Basra Global is one of them. Basra Global is a prime startup initiated by the values of the sisterhood of women's business and has been gathering recognition and appreciation from well-known establishments in the country. They look forward to marking their presence in the cosmetic sphere in due time.

Basra comes up with great, innovative, and value-worthy products providing their customers with the best of the best. Basra shares the sheer joy of experiencing and using products that enhance the beauty of a person by giving it a new meaning altogether along with blissfulness. They intend to ambitiously & strategically enter the wider consumer markets by opening various distribution channels on the global platform.

The brand provides a wide variety of products; from trendy NoGas Body Sprays to the old school vintage Attar and classic perfumes they have it all. They have a mind-boggling range of fragrance oils which will indeed represent your confident personality with absolute verve. Their upcoming beauty and home care products will include body wash, body mists, moisturizers, anti-ageing creams, shaving gel, sunscreens, firming cream, dark spot remover, bath bombs, bath treatments, air fresheners, stylers, and toiletries. They have introduced unique 7 natural flower oils for deity worship, this devotee box is termed as Garland of Natural Flowers and must be checked out on their website, more in their new devotee range of products attar, devotee agarbatti buds, devotee perfume oils, etc are a great buy for daily worship offerings for all religions. These Products not only enhance your beauty but also promise a great level of comfort and bliss. Check Devotee Collection: (https://basraglobal.com/collections/devotee-collection/products/garland-of-natural-flower-perfumes)Basra Global

Shameena, Founder of Basra Global and an Iconic Entrepreneur, says, "We take an immense amount of pride in sharing that we have been recognized and appreciated by some of the finest establishments in the country. We are here to start our own legacy and we aim to take over the fragrance & cosmetic market across the globe. Our aim is to inspire countless other female business owners to dream big and achieve their goals."

Basra Global firmly believes in great bargains and providing excellent services, which is why they commit to giving their customers the best of both worlds. They aspire to become extremely innovative and industrious, offering their audience the most impeccable blend of great experiences and exemplary outcomes. Their primary focus is on fulfilling every customer's desires. Basra Global wholeheartedly dedicates themselves to their customers and works hard towards building a long-lasting, strong and meaningful relationship with them.

Especially for you: They are delivering 3 luxurious mysterious fragrances every month at your door for a special subscription offer of 50 per cent off for a limited time. Check Now: (https://basraglobal.com/collections/scent-senses)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)