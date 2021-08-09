Being Human Clothing appoints Sanjeev Rao as CEO

You would like to read
- Sanjeev Kapoor Cookery Show and the Grand Finale of Zaayka presents Jito Master Chef was held at ITC Grand Chola Chennai
- Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center in Hyderabad
- PRSI, Delhi Chapter forms new governing body, SS Rao re-elected as Chairman
- PRSI, Delhi Chapter forms new governing body, SS Rao elected as Chairman
- Bloomers launches Colours Cosmetics - a new brand of drugstore make up in India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Four Aces Fashion House Pvt. Ltd., which has the license of Being Human Clothing label, has a new CEO.
Multidisciplinary business leader, Sanjeev Rao, who comes with over 27 years of management experience leading strategic growth in the retail arena (apparel, hypermarkets, departmental stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and entertainment) has joined the clothing company on Monday, 2nd August 2021.
An alumni of the Wharton Business School UPENN, Sanjeev has handled core teams of large retail units as a cross-functional expert. Moreover, he has worked at leadership levels with retail giants like Raymond, Landmark group, Aditya Birla Retail and Jubilant Retail across strategy, operations and P & L management.
Welcoming Sanjeev Rao to Being Human Clothing, Managing Director, Alvira Agnihotri says, "We're glad to have Sanjeev join us as the CEO of Being Human Clothing. His vast experience in retail, specifically in the garment industry, will help us lead Being Human Clothing to expand to more markets and countries. We have big plans for the brand and with Sanjeev's valuable expertise and contribution, we're sure of taking Being Human Clothing to greater success. At the same time, it will also be a learning experience to work with someone like him who has several successes to his credit in this sector."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor