PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17: Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, an integrated IT and digital infrastructure solutions company providing design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance services to government departments, public sector undertakings, institutions and private clients across India, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins) H1 FY27 * Total Income: 1,405.25 * EBITDA: 336.15 * Net Profit: 112.42 * EPS (₹): 1.03 MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vineet Kumar Gupta, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a period of steady progress for Bench Mark Infotech. Total Income stood at ₹14.05 crore, while EBITDA came in at ₹3.36 croreand Net Profit stood at ₹1.12 crore.

Our IPO marks an important milestone for Bench Mark Infotech. We thank our investors for their confidence in the Company. The fresh issue proceeds are intended to support our working capital requirements and general corporate purposes as we pursue growth opportunities. Our focus remains on strengthening our IT infrastructure and system integration business while expanding capabilities in data centres, AI and cybersecurity. Supported by our strategic empanelments with BSNL and RailTel, we aim to build lasting customer relationships through timely execution and reliable maintenance and support services." BUSINESS UPDATES AND OUTLOOK * IPO and Listing: The Company's IPO size was ₹42.44 crore, and its shares were listed on NSE SME on October 5, 2026, at ₹110 per share.

* Recent Orders: In October 2026, the Company secured four government orders worth ₹9.98 crore, inclusive of taxes, including ₹4.80 crore for cybersecurity and campus Wi-Fi, ₹4.64 crore for digital courtroom video conferencing, and additional orders for video conferencing and CCTV surveillance, strengthening its government-sector order book. * Orders Worth ₹66.67 Crore: The Company received multiple orders aggregating ₹66.67 crore, inclusive of taxes. The scope covers Datacom Equipment, Data Security, Cybersecurity, VAPT Audit, GIS Mapping, Multimedia and Audio-Visual Solutions, with the projects involving integrated IT and communication infrastructure across multiple command areas. * ₹100 Crore Investment in GPU Computing: The Company proposes to invest approximately ₹100 crore in GPU computing, to be rolled out in phases. It plans to launch a Company-owned GPU Cloud offering computing capacity to enterprises, AI developers and research organisations, along with a Third-Party GPU Rental Platform connecting users with independent GPU server owners. Target applications include AI model training, fine-tuning and inference.

* Integrated IT Solutions: The Company provides turnkey networking, surveillance, audio-visual and digital classroom solutions, supported by installation, commissioning and maintenance capabilities. * Strategic Empanelments: The Company is empanelled as a National Level System Integrator with BSNL and a Business Partner with RailTel, supporting access to institutional and government opportunities. * Data Centre and Cloud: The Company is expanding capabilities across computing, enterprise storage, virtualisation, cloud services, backup and disaster recovery. * AI and Cybersecurity: The Company offers GPU-enabled AI laboratory infrastructure, high-performance networking, AI-enabled video analytics and security solutions. * Recurring Services: Annual maintenance contracts, facility support and fibre infrastructure leasing complement project-based revenue.

ABOUT BENCH MARK INFOTECH SERVICES LIMITED Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited (NSE: XX) is an integrated IT and digital infrastructure solutions company headquartered in Kolkata. The Company provides design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance services to government departments, public sector undertakings, institutions and private clients across India. Its offerings cover networking, communication, surveillance, fibre optic infrastructure, audio-visual systems, smart classrooms and maintenance services. The Company has also expanded into data centre and storage solutions, GPU-enabled AI computing, high-performance networking and cybersecurity. DISCLAIMER Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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