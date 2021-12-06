Big Bazaar Jaisi Savings Kahi Nahi

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): As we are approaching December pay day, Big Bazaar- India's leading hypermarket chain brings to its customers best offers and discounts on just monthly grocery but also other household items.
For customer convenience, all these products and offers are also available online on shop.bigbazaar.com and Big Bazaar App with 2 hours home delivery promise.
Customers will get "Sabse Badi Savings" on monthly grocery with Big Bazaar like no other competition brand. One of the biggest offers is Onion at Rs 25/kg. The lowest price in the country.
Some of the key Monthly Grocery deals are
1. Hyderabadi Biryani Rice 5 kg at Rs 459
2. Tur Dal at Rs 85/kg
3. Save Rs 125 on Rin Detergent Powder 7 kg
4. Save Rs 13 on Maggi Masala Noodles 560 g
5. Save Rs 120 on Tata Tea Premium 1 kg
6. Save Rs 70 on Bournvita Health Drink 750 g
7. Save Rs 58 on Colgate Toothpaste 100 g + 200 g
Along with the above offers, customers also get great deals on kitchenware, home needs, electronics, home fashion, apparels, etc.
Some of the key deals are
1. Wellberg Marble Non-Stick Cookware Set (3 U) MRP Rs 1995 at Rs 899 Only
2. Princeware Casserole Set (500 ml + 1000 ml + 1500 ml) (3 U) MRP Rs 699 Offer Price Rs 349 only
3. Dreamline Double Bedsheet Set with Pillow Covers MRP Rs 1799 Offer Price Rs 699
4. Core by Spaces 2.5 kg Mink Blanket MRP Rs 2499 Offer Price Rs 1749
fbb & Big Bazaar has also launched it new winter and party wear collection to answer all stylish needs of the upcoming party and vacation times. This new range starts from Rs 599.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
