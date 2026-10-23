PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users, revealed that its AI-assisted security systems protected more than 8 million users and prevented approximately $4.6 billion (₹38,640 crore approx.) in potential losses during the first half of 2026, demonstrating how advanced technology is combating crypto-related fraud and scams in real-time. - In the first half of 2026, Binance's AI-assisted risk systems helped protect more than 8 million users and prevent approximately $4.6 billion (₹38,640 crore) in potential losses. - Eight layers of account protection form a single, real-time response - alerting, verifying, and intervening in proportion to the risk, so user experience stays smooth and accounts stay secure.

- Behind these systems is the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), an emergency reserve worth $1 billion (₹8,400 crore), backed by free security education that helps users do their part too. As digital asset adoption grows across India, concerns about cryptocurrency security remain a key barrier for many potential investors. Binance's latest security data highlights how artificial intelligence and multi-layered protection systems are addressing these concerns in real-time. How Binance's AI Stopped $4.6 Billion in Losses Binance's AI-assisted risk systems check activity in real time and flag threats before they reach users, powered by more than 100 AI models working across anti-fraud and anti-scam controls. In H1 2026, these systems intercepted millions of scam and phishing attempts, blacklisted more than 42,000 malicious addresses, and issued over 14,000 real-time warnings every day.

These models now make 80% to 90% of real-time risk decisions, with human reviewers stepping in on the cases that need closer judgment. Together, these measures protected more than 8 million users globally and prevented approximately $4.6 billion (₹38,640 crore) in potential losses worldwide. "These numbers represent real people whose savings were protected and families who avoided financial devastation," said SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance. "Each prevented loss matters, especially in emerging markets like India where crypto represents a significant portion of many families' savings." Binance's 8-Level Account Protection Binance employs an eight layered system built on a real-time risk detection engine, designed to keep the crypto experience smooth and secure across the platform.

1. Multi-channel notifications: When suspicious activity is detected, Binance alerts users via email and in-app messages. 2. OTP verification: Sensitive actions require a unique, time-sensitive one-time password, so login details alone aren't enough for an attacker to proceed. 3. Roaming verification: Logins or actions from a new device, location, or unusual IP address trigger additional verification. 4. Passkey authentication (FIDO): Binance supports passkeys, a device-bound cryptographic login method (via Face ID/Touch ID) that is highly resistant to phishing and password theft. 5. Facial recognition: For higher-risk actions, facial recognition is required. 6. Forced logouts: If account takeover is suspected, Binance can force a hard reset, logging out all active sessions across devices so users can reset their password and secure the account.

7. Single withdrawal rejection: A suspicious withdrawal can be blocked individually. Users are notified, and can retry after additional verification if it was them. 8. Withdrawal function block: At the highest risk level, withdrawals may be temporarily paused as a final safeguard. Withdrawals resume only after security checks and confirmation from the account owner. This layered approach ensures legitimate users experience smooth transactions while potential threats face multiple barriers. $1 Billion SAFU Fund: Emergency Protection for Users The Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) is an emergency reserve that Binance set up in July 2018. SAFU funds protect user assets in extreme cases, such as security breaches or platform-level incidents. As of 2026, the fund holds approximately $1 billion (₹8,400 crore).

SAFU is a safety net for when other protections fall short, kept separate from operational accounts. If a security incident causes users to lose funds, Binance may use SAFU assets to compensate affected users. Empowering Users Through Education Binance's systems can stop millions of threats, and SAFU funds are in place for extreme cases. But no system can make every decision for users. Users decide whether to click a link, share a verification code, or approve a transaction. That makes users the last line of defense. That's why Binance focuses on giving users the knowledge to make that call with confidence. Scams change quickly, so Binance's security blog series breaks down emerging scam tactics as they appear, with 10 deep dives published since the start of 2026. There's also a consolidated guide, which puts the key lessons in one place. For those who'd like a more structured approach, Binance's free Binance Academy course on managing risk teaches users how to protect themselves. Pick whichever works for you-the outcome is the same: knowing what to watch for.

"Users are the last line of defense," Seker explained. "No system can make every decision for you. Our goal is to provide knowledge so users can make informed choices with confidence." Security as a Shared Responsibility While Binance's systems monitor threats continuously, the company emphasizes that security is a collaborative effort. Users are encouraged to: - Enable all available security features on their accounts - Stay informed through security education resources - Remain vigilant about suspicious links, messages, and requests - Never share verification codes or passwords with anyone As cryptocurrency adoption expands in India and globally, Binance's H1 2026 security data demonstrates how advanced technology, substantial financial reserves, and user education can work together to create a safer digital asset ecosystem.

About Binance Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

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