Bisleri launches Bisleri@Doorstep to cater to increased demand for essentials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In its commitment to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential products to the consumers, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of Shop.Bisleri.com.

Visitors on the new online platform can easily access a range of Bisleri products and subscribe to get hassle free uninterrupted supplies.

Bisleri through its various direct-to-home initiatives and strategic partnerships has been reaching out to the consumers directly to fulfill the demand for mineral water and carbonated fruit drinks across cities. The company's ecommerce platform is a significant step that will further the company's vision to facilitate safe and healthy mineral water, and address constraints to access essential needs.

"The pandemic is changing the way consumers shop for essential products with an increased affinity for online shopping. For the past three months, we have deepened our understanding of the needs and challenges faced by consumers and offered innovative solutions to address them. Our ecommerce platform is an extension of that commitment to offer convenience to the consumers and ensure they receive safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep," said Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

Through this platform, consumers can order from a range of Bisleri products across different SKUs including Bisleri Mineral water, Vedica Mountain water, Bisleri Soda, and fruit drinks with fizz - Spyci, Limonata and Fonzo. Shoppers can easily place their orders with a few clicks and enter their area pin code to get prompt delivery.

Shoppers can also avail a 5 per cent discount by opting for subscription based orders on a weekly and monthly basis. New offers and discounts will be added regularly to make the platform more engaging and suiting consumer preferences.

To enable a safe delivery, the products will be delivered by an authorized supplier following all the safety measures, accepting both online & COD payments. All the orders will be delivered within 24 hours. Visit shop.bisleri.com to order.

