Indian Army Day 2026: Every year on January 15, Indian Army Day is celebrated to honour the bravery, self-control, and sacrifice of the soldiers who defend the country's borders. A key turning point in the nation's military history is commemorated on Indian Army Day.

On 15 January 1949, Lieutenant General K M Cariappa made history by becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces. He took charge from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British officer to hold the post, marking a decisive step in India's military independence after colonial rule.

The change represented India's post-independence command of its own armed forces. Since then, the day has been devoted to honouring the bravery, leadership, and devotion of both current and former members of the Army.

Indian Army Day 2026 Parade

Like the Republic Day Parade in Delhi, the Army Day Parade is being staged in a public space and outside of a cantonment for the first time. More than thirty army entities are anticipated to participate in the parade, including tanks, drones, Bhairav Battalions, Infantry Marching Contingents, and sophisticated weapons. There will also be an aerial pass with Air Force jets and Army Aviation helicopters.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: How to book tickets for January 26 parade, other events As per the TOI, “The Army Day Parade of this magnitude is only possible due to the assistance and cooperation of the civil administration. The Parade will enable showcasing the might of the Indian Army not just to the people of Jaipur, but also to the larger population of Rajasthan."

Significance of Indian Army Day

India's military might, discipline, and cutting-edge technology are showcased in an annual Army Day parade. The procession used to take place in Delhi every year. Every state has taken turns hosting the event over the last few years.

ALSO READ: A restructured Army: IBGs cleared, 30 other organisational changes approved The day is commemorated by the announcement of gallantry medals, which recognise valiant soldiers for their outstanding service. To raise awareness of the Army's commitment, schools, colleges, and other institutions around the nation host events, talks, and cultural programs.

Where to watch the Army Day 2026 parade today?

This year’s Army Day parade will take place along Mahal Road in Jaipur’s Jagatpura, where the forces will showcase an impressive lineup of weapons, military vehicles, drones and cutting-edge defence technology. The event will be streamed live from 9:00 AM on the official YouTube channel of the Indian Army.

Indian Army Day Quotes

· “Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it. But I will be back for sure." – Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra

· “What is moral courage? It is the ability to distinguish right from wrong and having so distinguished it, being prepared to say so, irrespective of the views held by your superiors or subordinates and of the consequences to yourself."- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

· “If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise, I will kill death." – Captain Manoj Pandey

· “We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war."- General J.J. Singh, former Army Chief