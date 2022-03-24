BitKeep Swap, the multi-chain wallet, hits 5 million in transactions

You would like to read
Singapore. March 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): BitKeep - Asia's leading decentralized multi-chain wallet, is pleased to announce its multi-chain wallet has reached five million in transaction volume.
The average daily swap transaction amount on BitKeep's multichain swap hit $20M while Metamask, Ethereum-based leading wallet's all-time-high stands at $40M.
With an ecosystem of multiple blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Polkadot and more, BitKeep provides over 45,000 crypto assets and Dapps to global users, making it one of the world's biggest cross-chain swap wallet.
Over the past six months, BitKeep's transaction volume has increased 50X, with more than 150,000 daily active users, and 450,000 monthly active users. In the first quarter of 2022, BitKeep has recorded a growth of 31% in terms of user growth.
"We believe the future of blockchains rely heavily on its underlying protocols. It's important to provide people with the accessibility to these ecosystems where thousands of emerging decentralized projects are born," said Kevin Como, CEO at BitKeep.
"The demand for cross-chained and multi-chain services is increasing and we're here to deliver a safe and secure passage to access the same," he added.
Earlier this month, BitKeep launched the all-new 7.0 version of its platform, bringing a new UI and enhanced service offerings. Moreover, an extra layer of security with new measures has been implemented. New features including NFT Marketplace and Airdrop options were also added to bring about a more comprehensive and fulfilling user experience for its users.
BitKeep, the top cryptocurrency wallet in Asia, combines Wallet, BKSwap, Dapp, NFT, Discord together, aiming to become the largest entry to the decentralized world. Founded in May, 2018, BitKeep has provided reliable digital asset management service for more than 5 million users covering 168 countries.
BitKeep has reached established strategic partnerships with Top 40 public chains like Polygon, Solana, BSC, ETH, DASH, OEC, TRON, Fantom, Wax, IOST, AVAX, ZkSync, Terra (Luna) etc. and became the official recommended wallet. With 40+ main chains, 10,000+ DAPP and 4,5000+ crypto assets, committed to creating the world's largest entry to the decentralized world.
Website: (https://bitkeep.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
