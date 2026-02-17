VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Bizom, route-to-market platform for over 750+ consumer goods companies, has announced a strategic partnership with Blinkit, India's leading quick commerce platform. The partnership aims to help brands improve fulfilment speed and reduce stock-outs.

Through this integration, brands can significantly reduce time to fulfilment by enabling faster, more accurate stock movement across quick commerce. This allows brands to widen their market presence and reach new consumer cohorts without creating separate supply chains or processes.

A key benefit of the collaboration is a single source of truth for inventory and sales visibility. Brands gain unified insights across channels, helping leadership teams make faster and more confident decisions. This shared view improves planning, replenishment, and overall execution.