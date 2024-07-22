Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2024
New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Business Awards 2024 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.
Listing The Winners:
1) India's Most Innovative Complete Business Management Software Providers 2024 - ERP.BZ By ILICO SERVICES LTD
2) Outstanding Excellence In Hospitality & Customer Experience - Ilara Hotel & Spa
3) Best International Auction And Retail Marketplace For Buyers, Sellers And Vendors - BIDFE International Auctioneers Pvt Ltd
4) India Business Award For Excellence In Complete Management Consulting, Talent Acquisition & HR Solutions -- Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group
5) India's Leading Engineers & Turnkey Contractors -- Supreme Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.
6) Leading Cybersecurity And Digital Performance Company In India -- Thor Signia
7) Most Fashionable & Stylish Women Clothing Brand 2024 -- Brand Resortire
8) Best Creative & Classy Portrait Photography For Maternity & Family In Bangalore -- Alluring Lens Studios
9) Youngest Entrepreneur & Social Hero -- Mr. Azeem S Memon
10) India's Most Popular Adventure Resort For Family & Corporate Holidays 2024 -- Evergreen County
11) Consumer Choice Award for Skin Whitening Supplement - Glutachoice
12) Prataap Snacks - India's Best Snacks Company 2024
13) Best Software Architect & Visionary Entrepreneurs -- Mr. Rajasekhar Yadiki
14) Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Industrial Cranes & Material Handling Equipments -- SGF FAB INDUSTRIES
15) Most Impactful Women Entrepreneur In The AI Industry -- Ms. Yugandhara Lad
16) Wildcraft - Best Outdoor Gear and Travel Accessories Company 2024
17) National Award For Outstanding Social Impact Through Transformation In Senior Living -- Cradle Of Life
18) India's Most Reliable Instant Loan Providers & Financial Solutions Providers -- CP Advisor Digital Pvt Ltd
19) India's Best Hospitality Loyalty Program Startup -- RKRM Group
20) Most Influential Techpreneur & Leader In Software Testing Services -- Frugal Testing
21) India's Leading Supermarket Consultant Service -- Hawwa Supermarket Consultant
22) Blue Heaven Cosmetics - India's Oldest & Most Trusted Cosmetics Brand
23) India's Best Play Space and Fun Entertainment Play Zone 2024 -- Jony Fun World
24) Best Bakery For Quality, Service & Innovation In Gulbarga -- AS Dessert Delight
25) Arun Ice Cream - Most Popular Ice Cream Brand 2024
26) Best Institute for K-12 Academic and Holistic Excellence -- Life Skill Learnings
27) India's Fastest Growing Transcription Companies -- EarningsScript Pvt Ltd
28) Pioneers In Unique Interior & Exterior Customised Luxury Paints & Texture Coatings -- Adora Coatings
29) India's Best Emerging & Stylish Furniture Manufacturing Company -- Aalishan Furniture and Interior
30) Best Innovative Start-up In Fleet Management & Logistics Tracking -- Logiclabs Infotronics Limited
31) Exemplary Leadership In Business Consulting -- Mr. Imran Shaikh ( Profound Consulting)
32) Shree Annapoorna Restaurant Coimbatore - Best Iconic South Indian Restaurant Chain In Tamil Nadu
33) Most Promising & Marvelous Singer & Artist -- Mr. S. Padmanaban
34) Best Training & Placements In IT Sector In India & UK -- NINE A IT SOLUTIONS
35) Innovation in Personal care - Best Woman Achiever --- Ms. Bharathi Srinivasan
36) Best Celebrity Makeup Artist & Educator --- Ms. Samiksha Bhede
37) Best Stock Market Analyst & Trading Expert -- Mr. Samarth Mishra (SMARTLABS)
38) Consumer Choice Travel Company For Best Deals & Personalized Services 2024 -- Yes Holidays
39) Best Traditional Jewelry Brand In South India -- DHWANI JEWELS
40) Best Functional & Urban Architecture For High End Corporate & Industrial Projects In Maharashtra -- Hetal Desai
41) Best Property Management Consultants In Bangalore -- HOMEAMBIT LLP
42) Best Legal Firm For Media, Films & Celebrities In South India -- SUKESH ROY Legal LLP
43) Golden Shield Award For Safety Goals In Corporate -- Mr. Biswajit Deb
44) Most Promising Construction Company 2024 -- Padma Constructions
45) India's Most Trusted Nutrition & Wellness Coach -- Mr. Samuel Reddy Chaganti
46) Industrial Electrical Equipments Manufacturing & Service Provider --- Bhavani Electrical Contracts
47) Young Dynamic Leader In Tech Solutions,CRM & Strategic Business Management -- Dr. Rishav Sharma
48) Most Impactful Corporate & Life Coach -- Ms. Shachi Maheshwari
49) India's Best Renowned Yoga Therapists & Nutritionists -- Sungrace Yoga Studio
50) Most Innovative & Creative Artist -- Art Kingdom
51) Best Quality & Commitment In All Interior Works & Furnishings In Bangalore -- Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd
52) Most Preferred Packers & Movers Company 2024 --- Diksha Movers Pvt Ltd
53) Global Leaders & Pioneers In World Vegetable Seeds Market Innovation & Sustainable Practices -- East-West Seed India
54) Young Innovative Woman Entrepreneur For Creative Excellence In Interior Designing -- Lively Interiors Pvt Ltd
55) Young Global Indian Face In Education & Research -- Dr. Abhishek Venkteshwar, (Acharya Institute Of Technology)
56) Visionary Leader Award For Passenger Mobility Solutions In India -- Mr.Biswajit Baruah (Hive Sustainable Solutions)
57) Best Placement & Recruitment Company In Nagpur -- JK GROUP
58) Best Construction Safety Training and Placement Institution -- NASP Safety Systems India
59) India's Fastest Growing Digital Marketing & Designing Company -- Honeycomb Creative Support
60) India's First Manufactured Invisible Hinge -- Saif Metals Pvt. Ltd.
61) Best Tarot Card Reader -- Tarot by Shrutika
62) India's Leading Certified Beautician Training Academy -- Zylish Academy
63) Most Trusted , Economical & Cheapest Airlines Booking Travel Company 2024 -- Chaurasia Travel Agency Opc Pvt Ltd
64) Best Wedding Planner - South --- Simplicite
65) Most Influential Social Prime Mover Woman In Karnataka -- Ms. Lakshmi Prabhudev Jangamshetti
66) Most Innovative & Modern Construction Company In Karnataka -- Kanchika Construction Pvt Ltd
67) Pioneer In Making Dharwad Pedha -- TRU Mishra Pedha ( Mishra Food Products)
68) Best Entrepreneur Of The Year -- Mr. Rajesh T.
69) Most Inspiring Young Author, Professional Skills Trainer & Motivational Speaker -- Mr. Sushant Rajput
70) Best Dancer & Training Festival -- Ms. Heena Jain
71) Best Bharatanatyam Dancer - Natya Lalitha -- Miss Brunda Shree Rajesh
72) Best Bharatanatyam Dancer - Natya Bhairavi -- Miss Spoorthi Rajesh
73) Best Go-to-Market Solutions for Digital Businesses -- StratAnalyze -- Mr. Anupam Dasgupta
74) Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence In Ship Building & Repair -- MCI Group Of Companies
75) Best Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital In Bangalore -- Keva Ayurveda
76) Most Preferred Interior Designers In Kolkata -- Dream Vision Idea
77) Top Election Strategist & Best Political Research Specialist -- Mr. Praveen Pullata
78) Best Business Transforming & Impactful Innovative IT & Business Solutions Providers In Gujarat -- Krazio Cloud Pvt. Ltd.
79) Best Wedding Caterer In Tamil Nadu -- RSB® Wedding Caterers
80) Innovative Digital Transformation and Adoption Strategies -- Mr. Ankur Khare
