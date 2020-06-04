BMW Group India recommences operations with joy and complete peace of mind

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has restarted operations on June 1, 2020 in accordance with government guidelines.

Consumers can once again safely explore and experience the complete range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad products at BMW Group India dealerships. Local production at Plant Chennai has resumed with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country.

"It brings us great joy to finally restart operations at our dealerships, Plant Chennai and corporate office. Customers and prospects can now explore, test-drive and purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at our dealerships. We continue to see increase in demand for BMW 3 Series, BMW X1 and MINI Countryman. BMW Plant Chennai has restarted production and will be instrumental in fulfilling this market demand for our class leading sedans and versatile Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs)," said Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India.

"The introduction of industry first hygiene packages for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad aims at enabling our customers to care for their favourite vehicles from the comfort of their home. With customer-centric initiatives such as Contactless Experience, Extended Care+ and Hygiene Packages, we will remain resolute in our promise to bring joy to our customers at all times," added Teixiera.

BMW Group India has implemented precautionary measures to create a safe working environment including remodeling of offices, plant and dealership layouts to ensure strict social distancing. Individual protective gear, hand sanitiser and regular health check-up for all employees have been provided.

Standard operating procedures have been implemented to ensure periodic surface sanitisation of the highest level in all working areas (offices, plant, showrooms and workshops).

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships offer personalised service in a safe environment with complete peace of mind. Standards operating procedure has been implemented for ensuring sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms. New and serviced vehicles will be handed over to customers at the location of their choice. Vehicles will be pre-sanitised before each delivery.

Test drive vehicles are available and can be booked at respective dealerships. Vehicles are completely sanitised before each test drive. Additionally, hand sanitizers are placed in all test drive vehicles. Repair and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers wearing personal protective gear at all times.

BMW Group has introduced BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad Hygiene packages at all dealerships. The hygiene packages are a combination of high-quality premium care products that work together. These packages create a safe environment for protection of occupants.

All materials in hygiene packages are optimally tailored to care for the valuable materials in the car and clean them gently ensuring longevity. These easy-to-use products can be used by the customers themselves. Three types of hygiene packages have been launched

* 'Full Car' package is a one stop solution to keep the car clean and shiny as brand new with a collective seal and protect kit.

* 'Air' package consists of AC systems cleaner, 2.5 PM filter and ozonizer which ensure a better quality of air inside the car along with protection from pollutants and allergens.

* 'Interior' package ensures complete cleanliness and decontamination of car interiors with products such as glass cleaner, interior cleaner, leather care set, leather foam cleaner and micro-fiber cloth.

The BMW and MINI packages will be available from June 15, 2020 at all dealerships. These packages will be available at a special introductory price till July 31, 2020.

On the purchase of every new BMW Motorrad vehicle, a complimentary BMW Motorrad Care Kit will be provided to ensure that the riders are able to enjoy the 'Ultimate Riding Machine'. (Until July 31, 2020).

