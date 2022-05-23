Bollywood Actress Hina Khan to appear in the Park Holidays International's 4th Anniversary Celebration

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Park Holidays International, one of India's renowned and rapidly growing vacations ownership companies will be celebrating its fourth anniversary soon.

The company offers vacations in wide ranges of hotels and resorts across all countries.

The anniversary celebrations will be held on 1st June 2022 at the Leela Ambience and convention centre in Karkardooma, Delhi East. Bollywood actress Hina Khan will be the celebrity guest at the event.

The event will also see DJ based band Bolly Jammers performing and entertaining people and guests.

Bollywood actress Hina Khan is sizzling the red carpet at Cannes this year with her ultra-glamorous appearance. Hina Khan is well known for her roles in television and films and is quite popular among the masses because of her appearances in reality shows such as Big Boss and Khatron ke Khiladi.

She will be attending the Park Holidays International's fourth anniversary celebrations on 1st June 2022. She will preside over the event as the chief celebrity guest. The Park Holidays International will also conduct its annual awards and recognition programmes 'Parade of the Kings' as well on the same day. Hina Khan will distribute the awards to the winners and top performers and will also address the congregation and speak about the company's growth over the years and their future goals.

The Park Holidays International will also be launching the first edition of their annual magazine 'Travel Titans' on 1st June 2022. "Hi Guys I am Hina Khan, coming to Delhi for the Park Holidays International, very excited to see you all," said Hina Khan. Hina Khan will unveil the magazine and release its first edition. The magazine is a constructive step taken by the Park Holidays International towards providing world class user experience and customer satisfaction.

The magazine is a by-product of a lot of hard work and comprises travel stories, tips and suggestions, travel awareness guides etc. which not only adds value to the brand but also further strengthens it. The magazine offers additional information about tourist destinations and aims to inform tourists, members and customers, and prepare them for their travels.

The Park Holidays International's anniversary celebration event will also have Bolly Jammers performing and enthralling the audience. Bolly Jammers is a DJ-based band that has completely revolutionised the party scenes in Delhi and many other states. The sheer energy and viral thrill exhibited by the Bolly Jammers keeps the audience enticed.

The Park Holidays international within a span of four years has completely transformed the way India takes vacations. The company takes immense pride in the fact that it extensively develops and customises vacations as per the needs of its customers. People go on vacations to unwind and to rejuvenate themselves, to spend quality time with their families and loved ones.

It is this experience that The Park Holidays International intends to amplify. With a repertoire of resorts and hotels that is constantly expanding, the company is out to make their vacations the best time of your lives.

The company houses talent from the hospitality sector and with an extensive experience of more than twenty-five years. Redefining the way India takes vacations, the Park Holidays international has eased the stress involved with planning the vacation. The vacation packages offered by the company are economical and they ensure that the hotel or resort is not too crowded, cramped and has no rush. The company prioritises the comfort and happiness of its customers and strives to provide them with a world class luxury experience.

The Park Holidays international hand-picks resorts and hotels across the world to offer best experiences to its customers. The company strives to make the hotel your home away from home, making it a warm and comfortable experience. The travel and vacation packages are curated for all age groups, the packages have something for every family member. The company strives to make the vacations an immersive experience for all.

The park holidays international help to find the most incredible experiences. Whenever you want to travel you don't have to think about "what to do" or "where to stay" because the park holidays international is always ready to serve you. Their subscription plan for the customers is for 10 Years and 25 years (6 Nights / 7 Days) 1 Bed Room Plan and Studio Plan. If you want more information about summer vacation destinations you can visit the park holidays international.

