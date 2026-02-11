NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 11: BPTP, one of North India's leading real estate developers, has been honored with the "Iconic Brand of the Year - Commercial" title for its BPTP Capital City at the prestigious Realty+ India Brand Leadership (IBL) Conclave & Awards 2026. Held recently in Mumbai, the recognition underscores the project's strong brand positioning, integrated master planning, and rising stature as a future-ready commercial destination in the NCR. This accolade underscores BPTP's commitment to creating high-value developments. BPTP Capital City, located in Sector 94, Noida, is a landmark mixed-use development offering Grade-A office spaces with a strong emphasis on sustainable design. The project holds IGBC and LEED Platinum certifications and has achieved WELL Core Platinum Certification, the highest level under the WELL Building Standard. BPTP Capital City brings together premium offices, curated retail, F & B destinations, and thoughtfully designed public areas within a single integrated ecosystem. The project is designed around sustainability, operational efficiency, and user experience, supported by energy-efficient systems, smart water management, green mobility features, and people-centric open spaces.

The award underscores the project's evolution as a recognizable commercial brand built on planning depth, design quality, connectivity advantage, and institutional-grade infrastructure. Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP said, "We are honoured to receive the 'Iconic Brand of the Year - Commercial' recognition for BPTP Capital City at the Realty+ IBL Awards 2026. This acknowledgement reflects the project's vision, design integrity, and long-term positioning as a next-generation commercial hub. Our focus has been on creating a future-ready business ecosystem that combines sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality workspaces. We thank the industry jury for this recognition and remain committed to setting higher benchmarks in commercial real estate."

The Realty+ India Brand Leadership Conclave & Awards brings together leading developers, brands, and decision-makers from across the country, spotlighting projects that are shaping India's real estate landscape through innovation, performance, and brand trust. About BPTP BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 units, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

