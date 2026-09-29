PRNewswire London [UK]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Brahma AI, the AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content, today announced the appointment of Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, as Senior Policy Advisor and member of the Advisory Board. Veteran public policy leader to advise CEO and Board on matters of AI policy and responsible AI. In the role, she will advise the CEO and Board on AI policy and responsible AI, support the company's engagement with governments, regulators and policymakers around the world, and also serve on the company's Advisory Board. The appointment reaffirms Brahma AI's commitment to responsible AI and deepens its work around authenticity, provenance and trust as AI fundamentally changes how content is created and consumed.

The appointment comes days after Brahma AI announced it has raised $150 million led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management. Shweta is President and CEO of the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), representing 75+ of India's high-growth companies together valued at over USD 100 billion. SPF has been set up to bridge the gap between founders and policymakers. As Managing Partner of the New Economy Collective, she also works closely with multiple global technology and AI companies. Over her 25+ year career spanning public policy and media, she has led public policy roles across Asia for Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Salesforce and Uber. She has actively covered India's economic policy landscape as an award-winning financial journalist, with honours including the British Chevening Scholarship and the US State Department's International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) fellowship.

Prabhu Narasimhan, Founder & CEO of Brahma AI, said: "For me, consent has always been fundamental. So are authenticity and provenance. These things cannot be bolted on afterwards; they have to be built into the technology from the start. As AI-generated and AI-transformed content becomes the norm, knowing what is authentic, where it came from and whether we can trust what we see and hear will only become more important. That belief has shaped how we have built Brahma. Shweta understands both the opportunity of AI and the responsibility that comes with it. She also understands how founders, governments and regulators can work together. I'm delighted to have her counsel as we engage with policymakers around the world."

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum, said: "I am genuinely inspired by what Brahma is building, and even more by how it approaches responsible AI. Prabhu has been remarkably consistent in his vision that the power of AI must go hand in hand with responsibility, particularly around consent, authenticity and provenance. Very few companies have such a policy-first approach to building. That conviction is what has drawn me in. This is a real opportunity to contribute to a global conversation on AI policy that is still being written and shaped right now, and to engage with governments, regulators and policymakers around the world as rules around responsible AI evolve.

I'm delighted to work with Prabhu and the team as they build high-fidelity AI-led digital content for enterprises." Brahma AI is focused on four major global verticals: media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising, where AI is fundamentally changing how content is understood, created, managed, personalised, authenticated and distributed. The company works with global anchor customers including Warner Bros, the NBA and Mayo Clinic. Brahma AI's visual AI technology has been recognised with a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for pioneering work in AI-based face replacement and performance-preserving visual transformation. Most recently, Brahma AI's Neural Performance technology was used on Ramayana to create performance-preserving visual lip-sync for the film's international release, allowing performances to move across languages while retaining the expression and emotion of the original actors.

About Brahma AI Brahma AI is the AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content. Its platform combines Brahma AI Core, its enterprise content intelligence and management layer, with Brahma AI Studio, its AI-powered creation platform spanning visual AI, digital humans, voice and multilingual performance. Brahma AI works with some of the world's leading content owners and enterprises and is a recipient of a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for its visual AI technology. About Startup Policy Forum Startup Policy Forum is an industry platform that represents 75+ high-growth startups together valued at $100 billion with an aim to bridge the gap between founders and policymakers. With members including Groww, Zerodha, Razorpay, Sarvam, Emergent, Cars24, and Snabbit, it has become an influential voice for India's startup ecosystem.

Media Contacts Brahma AI: media@brahma.io Startup Policy Forum: akashdeep@indiaspf.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)