Bringing home the new french collection by Somany

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is delighted to launch the new exquisite bathware range 'French Collection by Somany' today at Radisson Blu, Dwarka, New Delhi, in the presence of Abhishek Somany, MD and CEO, Somany Ceramics Ltd and Shrivatsa Somany along with Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kakkar. The show stopper of the launch is the new premium collection of faucets, namely Elysees, Diamante, Arizona and Liana that comes with smooth uniform coated lines, longer body life and elegant design.

Somany's French Collection is inspired by the French Flower Iris or fleur-de-lis which signifies light, life and above all perfection. All products in the French Collection range are coated with PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition) technology through a technique called Magnetic Sputtering in which the surface of the product is coated at the atomic level. It eliminates micro porosity to make the surface germ resistant and maintain properties of the surface for a longer period of time. The extraordinary combination of style and elegance is inspired by French aesthetics, available in vibrant colors ranging from brushed gold, rose gold and black matt. The product range also includes range of accessories which displays lavish impression and pleasant ambience.

During the launch event, Abhishek Somany, MD and CEO, Somany Ceramics Ltd, quoted, "What we see today is the result of "Years of Experience & Excellence achieved through perseverance induced performance". Designed, created and crafted with imperial French suave, this ultra-luxuriant collection is not only enriched with legacy of The Somany@50 Years but it also puts you in the choicest group of Art Connoisseurs. We sincerely hope that you will appreciate our effort and enrich us with your experience by choosing our state of the art French collection."

With innovation in bathroom style, Somany's high quality French Collection provides faucets, ArtBasins (including Velena Arts Basins which come in 7 warm colors), Showers, Bathroom accessories and Vanity.

Bathrooms are a space that attracts every eye-ball. With the ever-changing world of designs, upgrade your bathware with Somany's French collection range and reflect urban and smart interior solutions in your home.

Somany Ceramics Limited (SCL) is one of the leading players in the ceramic industry in India. The company is a complete solution provider in terms of decor solutions with widest product selection categories - Ceramic Wall and Floor, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings. It is India's largest manufacturer and marketer of tiles through its pan India presence and also exports its products to more than 55 countries across 6 continents. The company has access to a capacity of about 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through 2 own plants, 7 subsidiary / associate plants and outsourcing tie-ups.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)