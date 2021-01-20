BSE signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to encourage SME listings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): BSE Ltd (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra state government to create awareness about benefits of listing among small and medium enterprises.

BSE will provide intellectual and manpower support to create awareness about the benefits of listing among SMEs and will enable capacity building to SMEs to fulfil listing requirements.

Besides, BSE will provide training and capacity building support. The state government will help in mobilising SME representatives and regional associations to encourage their members to attend capacity building programmes.

Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining said the MoU will help the micro, small and medium industries in the state to get registered and raise capital from public capital market.

Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE's SME and startups division, also said the initiative will encourage SMEs to list and raise equity capital on the exchange.

BSE had launched its SME platform on March 13, 2012. So far, 331 companies listed on BSE SME platform have raised Rs 3,381 crore from the market. Their total market capitalisation now is Rs 21,566 crore. (ANI)

