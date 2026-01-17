Budget 2026 could provide a buffer for Indian markets against global disturbances while repositioning India as the most credible long-term investment hub

PNN New Delhi [India], January 17: As the world navigates one of the most intricate geopolitical and economic periods in recent decades, India finds itself at the forefront of global focus. Trade conflicts, tariff uncertainties, ongoing disputes such as the Ukraine war, tensions involving Iran and Venezuela, and the resurgence of Trump-era tariff discussions have disrupted global capital movements and supply chains. In this unpredictable context, MoneyTree Partners (www.moneytreepartners.com) assertains that the Union Budget 2026 is not merely another fiscal occasion--it has the potential to serve as a pivotal turning point for Indian markets. With the United States applying pressure through assertive trade strategies and stringent monetary conditions, and the geopolitical realignments between China and Russia reshaping global partnerships, the entire world is turning its gaze towards India as a stable, democratic, consumption-driven growth engine.

Market analysts are of the opinion that Budget 2026 could provide a buffer for Indian markets against global disturbances while repositioning India as the most credible long- term investment hub. Global Headwinds: Trade Tariffs, Wars, and Capital Flight The global investment landscape remains delicate. Ongoing geopolitical flashpoints-- Ukraine, West Asia (Iran), Latin America (Venezuela)--have induced energy price fluctuations and heightened risk aversion. Simultaneously, the potential for a resurgence of Trump-style protectionist tariffs has introduced uncertainty into global trade, particularly affecting emerging markets. Elevated US bond yields and a robust dollar have already prompted considerable Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) withdrawals over the past year, which continues to be one of the most significant challenges for Indian markets despite their strong fundamentals.

Nevertheless, India has shown remarkable resilience. Robust domestic demand, consistent policy implementation, growth driven by infrastructure, and enhanced geopolitical relations with Russia, all while managing strategic rivalry with China, have enabled India to sustain macroeconomic stability despite the challenges faced by global markets. As Mani Sharma, the Founder of MoneyTree Partners, observes: "India is no longer just responding to global events--it is actively crafting its own economic future. The 2026 budget has the potential to transform market sentiment from caution to confidence." The Significance of Budget 2026 Budget 2026 comes at a time when global capital is in search of safety, growth, and clear policies. For India, the budget must fulfill three concurrent objectives:

Protect the economy from global fluctuations- By enhancing domestic consumption, growth driven by capital expenditure, and ensuring fiscal stability, India can lessen its reliance on unpredictable global trade cycles. Restore foreign investor trust- A clear policy framework, tax simplification, and consistency in capital gains taxation can restore long-term trust among international investors. Stimulate domestic growth engines- Focused assistance for infrastructure, manufacturing, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and sectors driven by consumption can enhance sustainable economic progress. The government's recent decision to increase the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh has already conveyed a strong message in support of middle-class spending. If this is paired with GST rationalization, simplified compliance, and targeted incentives for specific sectors, the budget could greatly enhance demand and profitability across various industries.

Key Expectations from Budget 2026 1. Capital Expenditure as the Foundation for Growth Sustained and increased government-led capital expenditure remains the most robust foundation for market confidence. Ongoing investment in infrastructure--such as roads, railways, defense, renewable energy, and urban development--generates a significant multiplier effect throughout the economy. As Siddarth Sharma, Co-Founder of MoneyTree Partners, states: "In a world disrupted by conflicts and tariffs, capital expenditure is India's most reliable growth strategy. It maintains momentum even when global liquidity contracts." 2. Fiscal Discipline with a Focus on Growth While substantial spending is necessary, maintaining fiscal discipline is crucial. Global investors closely monitor India's fiscal deficit, particularly in comparison to other emerging markets facing debt challenges.

A credible plan for fiscal consolidation can: * Stabilize bond yields- Responsible fiscal management can stabilize inflation expectations and ensure that government borrowing costs remain steady. * Support the rupee- Robust macroeconomic fundamentals and managed deficits contribute to maintaining currency stability in the face of global fluctuations. * Rebuild long-term Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) confidence- Steady policies and favorable taxation for investors can draw long-term global capital back into Indian markets. This is especially important as US treasuries continue to provide high risk-free returns. 3. Manufacturing, PLI, and the China+1 Opportunity Global supply chains are experiencing a significant realignment. The increasing skepticism regarding overreliance on China, along with geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West, has reinforced the China+1 strategy.

If Budget 2026 further enhances PLI schemes, manufacturing incentives, and export competitiveness, India has the potential to emerge as a leading global production hub. As Mani Sharma emphasizes: "Sustainable growth in manufacturing will be far more significant than temporary tariff fluctuations from the US. This is where India's long-term advantage resides." 4. Reviving Foreign Flows: Addressing FII Withdrawals One of the most significant challenges faced over the past year has been the ongoing FII outflows, driven by global risk aversion and rising US yields. In response, markets anticipate: * A rationalization or reduction in LTCG (Long-Term Capital Gains) tax- Reduced LTCG rates would enhance post-tax returns, promote long-term equity involvement, and assist in attracting stable domestic and international capital.

* Increased tax certainty for foreign investors- Clear and predictable tax regulations diminish policy risk and restore foreign investor trust in India's long- term market stability. * Streamlined regulatory frameworks- Simplified and transparent regulations can facilitate compliance, speed up capital deployment, and improve India's global business environment. Lowering LTCG could greatly enhance post-tax returns and draw long-term global capital back into Indian equities. 5. Consumption Boost through Tax Relief and GST Rationalisation India's primary strength lies in its domestic consumption. With income tax relief available up to ₹12 lakh, additional measures such as: * GST rate rationalization- A more straightforward and consistent GST framework can minimize classification conflicts, decrease expenses for businesses, and enhance overall tax efficiency.

* Simplified indirect tax compliance- More accessible filing procedures and diminished procedural intricacies can conserve time, lower compliance expenses, and promote increased voluntary compliance. * Support for rural and urban demand- Focused policy assistance and income- driven initiatives can bolster consumption in both rural and urban sectors, fostering sustainable growth. The above actions can create a robust buffer against global economic slowdowns. Consumption-driven sectors--FMCG, automotive, retail, and housing--are likely to experience disproportionate benefits. Conclusion: Budget 2026 as India's Global Opportunity MoneyTree Partners (www.moneytreepartners.com) proposes that budget 2026 holds the promise of reshaping India's market narrative during a period when the world faces conflicts, tariffs, and fragmented trade relationships. By prioritizing capital expenditure, fiscal prudence, manufacturing, consumption, and investor-friendly tax policies, the government can facilitate the decoupling of Indian markets from US-driven volatility.

