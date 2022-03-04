BUILDIFY marches ahead to build a sustainable model using the best technologies

You would like to read
- On SportsAdda's all-new show Kabaddi Adda, veteran Defender Rohit Rana offers key advice to bring back India's dominance
- SATYA MicroCapital appoints Former Executive Director of RBI, Deepali Pant Rajeev Joshi as Independent Director
- 35th International VLSI and Embedded Systems Conference inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- PM Modi to deliver the inaugural address at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit on Planetary Resilience
- The Coca-Cola System in India releases Sustainability Update 2020-21
New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): BUILDIFY is a Digital First, company that focuses on using technology to build and optimize value in the structural building material value chain. It is a Gurgaon-based building materials company that uses the latest technology and technique to manufacture Bricks, Blocks, and Interlocking Pavers of the finest quality.
With a vision to build a sustainable model using the best technologies and also generate employment, BUILDIFY strives for excellence. BUILDIFY believes in giving back time, skills, and resources to the community and adding value to every process that they are involved in.
BUILDIFY aims at supporting construction companies by creating a financially viable model. The company emphasizes the online procurement process and bringing parity and transparency in pricing to change the way real estate & construction companies in India operate today.
BUILDIFY is the premium manufacturer and preferred sourcing partner of PMC Companies, Engineers, Architects, and Contractors Empowered by a team of Engineers, Business Development Managers, Architects, and Designers, BUILDIFY offers the best solutions to clients. As a value-driven company, the team values every customer and supplier partner to build long-last relations. BUILDIFY prefers quality over quantity and always aims for customer satisfaction. With the help of a dedicated retail distribution center and Transportation Management technologies, BUILDIFY provides a Magical Model of 'SAME DAY DELIVERY' for construction materials (up to 95 per cent of orders). The company takes pride in having a making capacity of thirty thousand pieces per day and is the largest preferred sourcing partner.
Rajeev Rana, Founder & CEO of BUILDIFY is a visionary entrepreneur with strong business acuity. As a hospitality professional with a background in strategy, Sales and Business Management, Rajeev Rana believes in amalgamating technology and innovation to address industry issues. He is the Founder and CEO at Rana Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. (RIPPL), is a Construction material company besides being an active seed and angel investor.
All the products at BUILDIFY pass through stringent quality checks and are tested in NABL accredited labs before dispatch. With a mission to make a difference and change the way the construction industry in India works, BUILDIFY has embarked on its journey.
Click (http://www.buildify.co.in) to find out more about durable building materials.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor