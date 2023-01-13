Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2023

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): The purpose of the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts is to recognize organizations and pioneers that have led change in specific industry verticals and disciplines of business by leveraging innovation to improve company performance.

Expert recognition from the industry could be an excellent addition to your marketing arsenal. It leads to more business and contacts, which helps to confirm what your company does and raises your market visibility.

The Nationwide Awards for Under 40 Industry Experts - 2023 (https://nationwideawards.org) take pride in drawing attention to the unsung heroes of India's economy who have and continue to make our country proud on a national and international level. Real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, media, and more sectors will be recognized.

With over 1500 nominees from diverse industries, the Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Industry Experts-2023 is a significant accomplishment. Business Mint provides a detailed assessment of the organisation and an extensive study of the most important components of various sectors.

* Luv Deshpande, Brand & Marketing Manager - East West Freight Carriers Limited - Brand Marketing Category ( Logistics )

* Parul Mathur Saxena, Chief Human Resource Officer - Doctco - CHRO Category

* Kanishka Upadhyaya, Celebrity Brand Leader - Exceed Entertainment - Celebrity Brand Partnership Category

* Adv Leena Desai, IP & Corporate Lawyer - Commercial Laws & Intellectual Property Category

* Dr Saurabh Lall | General Manager & Head of Hospital Operations - Max Healthcare - Healthcare Strategist Category

* Navkaran Singh Chimni, Thought Leader - Healthcare Category

* Shalu Nijhawan, Vegan Educator / Health Coach - Holistic Nutritionist Category

* Dr Renu Singh, President - Sales & Marketing - SPAZE Group - Women in Real Estate Category

* Bharat Mandhiyani - Beekay Group - Automobile Parts & Lubricants Retail Category

* Adv. Abdul Bari Khan - Lawyer and Men's Right Activist Category

* Dr Zeyaur Hashmi, Director - TIFIN - Fintech Marketing Category

* Bhawna Popli, HR - PATH - HR Category

* Francis Kevin Fernandes, School Principal - ASIA English School - Education Category

* Satabdi Das, Asst. Manager | Global Marketing & Communications - Synechron - Marketing Communications Category ( B2B )

* Geetanjali Roy Chowdhury, Director - GenWorks Health - Women in Healthcare Marketing Category

* Rahul Rai, Global Service Delivery (Business Intelligence/Analytics, Master Data) - Digital Transformation Category

* Rohan Rawat, International Market Growth Strategist - International Marketing for Education Category

* Pranav Pathak, Partner - PGMS Consultants - Startup Mentoring Category

* Reena Jagtap, Lead Digital Marketing - Henkel - Social Media Strategy Category

* Kajal Kumari, Head- L & D and Quality Transformation - Manipal HealthMap - OD & Change Management Category

* Abhishek Kumar, Senior Manager - Regency Health - Healthcare Operations Category

* Divya Bakshi, MBB Lean Six Sigma & TQM Champion - Quality Assurance Category

* Dr Nitin Dumasia, President & CEO - Growlity Inc. - ESG & Sustainability Management Category

* Amrit Kumar Pawan, Chairman & MD - Kesko Trading Pvt. Ltd. - Trading Business Category

* Devi Prasanna Pradhan, AVP - LoanTap Financial Technologies - Digital Marketing for Fintech Category

* Joie Bose, India Leader - The WIT Network - Women Empowerment & Networking Category

* Giles Pereira, Manager - Kohinoor Hotels - Food & Beverage Category

* Bhavesh Ahuja, Sr. Manager of Digital Marketing - Radico Khaitan Limited - Marketing Communications Category

* Aditya Mathur, CEO & Creative Director - Gold Bay Media Voice Actor - Voice Over & Dubbing Artist Category

* Shravan Medempudi, Head of Marketing - Rishabh Software, IT company - Digital marketing Category

* Mansi Tewari - Product Marketing Manager - Fresenius Medical Care - Healthcare Product Marketing Category

* Sapna Sood, Manager - Accenture - Global Strategy Category

* Sumit Sureka, VP - Lux Industries Limited - Textile Manufacturing Category

* Aditya Khullar, Head - Cyber Security - Adani Digital Labs - Cyber Security Category

* Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, Contributor - IMDB - Film Director Category

* Kartheek Thatikonda, CEO - JNTUH TBI - Technology Business Incubator Category

* TVVS Mastan Kumar, Senior Web Designer - Colourmooon Technologies - Web Design Category

* Sankalp Shukla, AGM - Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd - Corporate Communications Category

* Dimple Modi, S.Physiotherapist neuroscience - SWASTH Health Physiotherapy - Physiotherapist Category

* Bhavana Rajesh, Product Manager - CAST - Software Analytics & Management Category

The Industry Expert Award, according to Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint, can increase your company's reputation and help you stand out from the crowd. They can also boost employee morale by promoting their successes. Accolades can help a new firm gain credibility and indicate to the rest of the world that it has "arrived." The Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts - 2023 showcase your past while also exhibiting your potential to be original and unique. We are happy to celebrate the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Industry Experts-2023, and we hope to continue honoring persons in this area each year.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good faith attempt to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)