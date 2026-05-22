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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,940; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,940; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,610

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,240 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,85,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,610. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,680 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,240.
 
  

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Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,050; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,84,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,110 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,760.  
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,85,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,90,100.
 
US gold edged lower on Friday, on track for its second consecutive weekly loss, as higher oil prices and rising concerns around inflation and hawkish interest rates weighed on the metal.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,534.29 per ounce by 0047 GMT. The metal was down about 0.1 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures for June delivery lost 0.1 per cent to $4,535.60.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $76.32 per ounce, platinum lost 0.3 per cent to $1,959.20, and palladium was steady at $1,377.89.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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