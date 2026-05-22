Dividend stocks: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, LTM, 14 others go ex-date next week

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, May 25, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.

Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Bank of India, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Caplin Point Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and UNO Minda.

According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the dividend payout, as purchases made on or after the ex-date will not qualify. Eligible shareholders are determined on the basis of the record date fixed by the companies.

Among the companies, Bajaj Auto has announced the highest final dividend of ₹150 per share, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date LTM May 25, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹53 May 25, 2026 Siyaram Silk Mills May 25, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹4 May 25, 2026 Tata Consumer Products May 25, 2026 Dividend - ₹10 May 25, 2026 Tata Consultancy Services May 25, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹31 May 25, 2026 Dhampur Sugar Mills May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 May 26, 2026 GPT Infraprojects May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 May 26, 2026 Hatsun Agro Product May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹10 May 26, 2026 IRB Infrastructure Developers May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.05 May 26, 2026 Chemcon Speciality Chemicals May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 May 28, 2026 ITC May 27, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹8 May 27, 2026 Bajaj Auto May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹150 May 29, 2026 Bank of India May 29, 2026 Dividend - ₹4.65 May 29, 2026 BCPL Railway Infrastructure May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 May 29, 2026 Caplin Point Laboratories May 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 May 30, 2026 Eris Lifesciences May 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.21 May 29, 2026 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹57 May 29, 2026 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7 May 29, 2026 UNO Minda May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.75 May 29, 2026 Among others, Tata Consumer Products and Hatsun Agro Product have announced dividends of ₹10 per share each, while ITC has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per share.

Bank of India has announced a dividend of ₹4.65 per share, while Siyaram Silk Mills and Caplin Point Laboratories have declared dividends of ₹4 per share each.

In the lower dividend category, Dhampur Sugar Mills has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while UNO Minda will pay a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share.

Additionally, GPT Infraprojects and BCPL Railway Infrastructure have announced dividends of ₹1 per share each, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.