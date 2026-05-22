Dividend stocks: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, LTM, 14 others go ex-date next week
Dividend stocks next week: Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, LTM, and UNO Minda are among the key stocks set to trade ex-dividend between May 25-29, 2026
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, May 25, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.
Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Bank of India, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Caplin Point Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and UNO Minda.
According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the dividend payout, as purchases made on or after the ex-date will not qualify. Eligible shareholders are determined on the basis of the record date fixed by the companies.
Among the companies, Bajaj Auto has announced the highest final dividend of ₹150 per share, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has declared a final dividend of ₹57 per share, while LTM will pay a final dividend of ₹53 per share. Tata Consultancy Services, meanwhile, has announced a final dividend of ₹31 per share.
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Among others, Tata Consumer Products and Hatsun Agro Product have announced dividends of ₹10 per share each, while ITC has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per share.
Further, Eris Lifesciences has announced an interim dividend of ₹7.21 per share, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company a final dividend of ₹7 per share, and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.
Bank of India has announced a dividend of ₹4.65 per share, while Siyaram Silk Mills and Caplin Point Laboratories have declared dividends of ₹4 per share each.
In the lower dividend category, Dhampur Sugar Mills has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while UNO Minda will pay a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share.
Additionally, GPT Infraprojects and BCPL Railway Infrastructure have announced dividends of ₹1 per share each, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.
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Topics : dividend Stocks in focus dividend income ITC share market Markets Uno Minda Tata Consultancy Services Bajaj Auto
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:22 AM IST