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Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, LTM, 14 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: TCS, Bajaj Auto, ITC, LTM, 14 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks next week: Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, LTM, and UNO Minda are among the key stocks set to trade ex-dividend between May 25-29, 2026

Dividend income

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:29 AM IST

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Shares of Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Bajaj Auto, LTM, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are likely to remain in focus in the week from Monday, May 25, 2026, to Friday, May 29, 2026, following their dividend announcements for shareholders.
 
Other companies scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week include Dhampur Sugar Mills, GPT Infraprojects, Hatsun Agro Product, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Bank of India, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Caplin Point Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and UNO Minda.
 
According to exchange data, shares of these companies are slated to turn ex-dividend during the week. Investors need to hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date to be eligible for the dividend payout, as purchases made on or after the ex-date will not qualify. Eligible shareholders are determined on the basis of the record date fixed by the companies.
 
 
Among the companies, Bajaj Auto has announced the highest final dividend of ₹150 per share, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date.
 
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has declared a final dividend of ₹57 per share, while LTM will pay a final dividend of ₹53 per share. Tata Consultancy Services, meanwhile, has announced a final dividend of ₹31 per share.

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Among others, Tata Consumer Products and Hatsun Agro Product have announced dividends of ₹10 per share each, while ITC has declared a final dividend of ₹8 per share. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
LTM May 25, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹53 May 25, 2026
Siyaram Silk Mills May 25, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹4 May 25, 2026
Tata Consumer Products May 25, 2026 Dividend - ₹10 May 25, 2026
Tata Consultancy Services May 25, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹31 May 25, 2026
Dhampur Sugar Mills May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 May 26, 2026
GPT Infraprojects May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 May 26, 2026
Hatsun Agro Product May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹10 May 26, 2026
IRB Infrastructure Developers May 26, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.05 May 26, 2026
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals May 27, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 May 28, 2026
ITC May 27, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹8 May 27, 2026
Bajaj Auto May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹150 May 29, 2026
Bank of India May 29, 2026 Dividend - ₹4.65 May 29, 2026
BCPL Railway Infrastructure May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 May 29, 2026
Caplin Point Laboratories May 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 May 30, 2026
Eris Lifesciences May 29, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.21 May 29, 2026
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹57 May 29, 2026
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7 May 29, 2026
UNO Minda May 29, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.75 May 29, 2026
 
Further, Eris Lifesciences has announced an interim dividend of ₹7.21 per share, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company a final dividend of ₹7 per share, and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.
 
Bank of India has announced a dividend of ₹4.65 per share, while Siyaram Silk Mills and Caplin Point Laboratories have declared dividends of ₹4 per share each.
 
In the lower dividend category, Dhampur Sugar Mills has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share, while UNO Minda will pay a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share.
 
Additionally, GPT Infraprojects and BCPL Railway Infrastructure have announced dividends of ₹1 per share each, while IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share.

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Topics : dividend Stocks in focus dividend income ITC share market Markets Uno Minda Tata Consultancy Services Bajaj Auto

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

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