Cambio - A premium bicycle brand launched

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Cambio Bikes - a premium bicycle brand is launched by Avon Newage Cycles Pvt. Ltd., a new company promoted by Avon Cycles Ltd. to cater the premium bicycles segment.

Cambio is a German Engineered product with best of the componentry and design aesthetics. It will cater to the niche customer who is lifestyle conscious and looks forward to quality and style.

Cambio is produced in a new manufacturing facility set up with an investment of 100 crores; the Avon Newage plant is spread over a sprawling campus of 16 acres with the most modern machinery and processes. It aims to stand out in terms of quality and quantity, adding over 5000 bicycles per day to the current production of 10000 bicycles (daily) from its existing plant located on the GT Road, Ludhiana.

Cambio has an exciting range in 21 speed and 24 speed in Alloy, available in 26T, 27.5T & 29T sizes. Cambio is already available on cambiobikes.com, and soon it will also be sold through the select channel partners PAN India.

The launch was attended by select top dealers from North India dealing in premium brands of bicycles. They appreciated the range and congratulated Team Cambio for a grand launch.

On the occasion, Sh. Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd., said, "Cambio is our foray into premium bicycles being manufactured from the new state of the art unit in Neelon, Ludhiana built explicitly for premium and high-end bicycles. There was no better time for this launch as we commemorate 70 years of Avon Cycles".

