Cambio - A premium bicycle brand launched

You would like to read
- Marwari Catalysts in association with ACIC Vivekananda Global University invites applications for its Accelerator Cohort Program, exclusively for AgriTech Startups
- Loop Health hosted an industry discussion on creating a culture of employee well-being
- Compliance Software Startup 'Complinity' raises USD 750,000 from RiSo Capital and other investors
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Announces up to 15 per cent Reduction in Premium Rates of its Term Plan - ABSLI DigiShield Plan
- Developers unanimous about growth in the residential segment to peak in 2023
New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/Mediawire): Cambio Bikes - a premium bicycle brand is launched by Avon Newage Cycles Pvt. Ltd., a new company promoted by Avon Cycles Ltd. to cater the premium bicycles segment.
Cambio is a German Engineered product with best of the componentry and design aesthetics. It will cater to the niche customer who is lifestyle conscious and looks forward to quality and style.
Cambio is produced in a new manufacturing facility set up with an investment of 100 crores; the Avon Newage plant is spread over a sprawling campus of 16 acres with the most modern machinery and processes. It aims to stand out in terms of quality and quantity, adding over 5000 bicycles per day to the current production of 10000 bicycles (daily) from its existing plant located on the GT Road, Ludhiana.
Cambio has an exciting range in 21 speed and 24 speed in Alloy, available in 26T, 27.5T & 29T sizes. Cambio is already available on cambiobikes.com, and soon it will also be sold through the select channel partners PAN India.
The launch was attended by select top dealers from North India dealing in premium brands of bicycles. They appreciated the range and congratulated Team Cambio for a grand launch.
On the occasion, Sh. Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd., said, "Cambio is our foray into premium bicycles being manufactured from the new state of the art unit in Neelon, Ludhiana built explicitly for premium and high-end bicycles. There was no better time for this launch as we commemorate 70 years of Avon Cycles".
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0d58fBnBJg)
Book now : (https://cambiobikes.com)
(https://www.facebook.com/CambioBikes)
(https://www.instagram.com/cambio_bikes)
(https://twitter.com/CambioBikes)
(https://www.linkedin.com/uas/login?session_redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F78310573%2Fadmin%2F)
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjoMnH3uxWtFnt24B4XA79g/videos)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor