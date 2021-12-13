CBSE released official update on English Literature and Language Paper for Term 1 Boards

You would like to read
- [10th 12th CBSE datesheet announced] 9 exam preparation guidelines for Term 1 Boards
- CBSE Term 1 Boards: Another date sheet update after datesheet announcements- Do's and Don't for preparation
- CBSE Term 1 Boards: MCQs new exam pattern-papers launched to ace all typologies
- CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams Has Got Finished Today: Next Steps to Prepare For CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022
- CBSE Board Exam 2021-22 Datesheet released - Check Term-1 study time table and revision strategy
New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE Term 1 board exams have finished this Saturday, 11th December 2021.
The last exam was English Language and Literature, which was in the limelight because of significant issues. Students were having problems with the passage of one set of the question paper.
On Monday, CBSE gave their official statement on the same: "A passage in one set of Class 10 English paper was not as per the guidelines of the Board concerning the setting of question papers." The matter has been referred to the committee of subject experts, and as per their recommendations, they had dropped passage number 1, they added.
They also stated that full marks should be given to all the students for passage No. 1 for all sets of question papers Class 10 for English Literature and Language to ensure uniformity and parity.
As CBSE Class 10 Term 1 has ended on a good note! Students should start preparing for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams 2022.
Study material is now available in the market to guide the students the right way for preparation. Students can also go with Oswaal CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Question Bank for Board Exams 2022, and you will get:
Strictly as per the Term-II syllabus for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)
Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions
Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-
I. Stand- Alone MCQs,
II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason
III. Case-based MCQs.
Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions
Revision Notes for in-depth study
Modified & Empowered Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning
Practice Papers for better understanding of Exam Pattern
Concept videos for blended learning (science & maths only)
Here is the recommended link for CBSE Question Bank Class 10 for Term 2 board exams 2022, click here
This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor