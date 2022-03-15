CeeMee: Newly launched transparent masks offer safety with style

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): CeeMee is a newly launched transparent face mask. Beware - it's quite expensive at INR 2,990 on amazon.in, but should last you all of 6 months. With a baby-soft medical grade clear Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) outer safety seal encasing an anti-fog anti-scratch coated shatterproof clear polycarbonate visor; replaceable filter cartridges (6 included, more can be bought online) with N98+ grade filter for easy and safe breathing - a lot of technology has gone into the making of this nearly invisible mask. Adjustable elastic ear-loops as well as an adjustable elastic headband are included.
With (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09S6QNCPC/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_api_glt_i_W0EVJ8PPTNGTM9BFJ9D4?utm_source=pr & utm_id=news) CeeMee you can show off every shade of your make-up and lipstick. People can finally read your lips behind that mask. Seamlessly unlock iPhone face-ID and say goodbye to fogged specs - all in great style. Men will love it too.
Anurag Gupta (entrepreneur) and Deepak Pathania (designer) stated, "Two years on, people globally are sick and tired of hiding their face behind surgical masks. Smiles have lost their meaning behind a mask, it is difficult to understand what is being spoken as lip-reading is not possible behind a mask, women have stopped wearing lipstick and makeup, most people have reverted back to Pin Codes to unlock their iPhones as Face ID does not work with a mask. CeeMee is designed and made to address all of these, while actually making this mask safer and more comfortable to wear. It is certainly very expensive when compared to surgical masks, but not when you understand the amount of technology, industrial skills, and materials science that have gone into making this nearly invisible product. We intend to focus on selling CeeMee in Japan, South Korea and China, besides India".
(https://www.instagram.com/ceemee_mask) CeeMee, designed and manufactured in India to exacting quality standards for worldwide sales, is now listed on (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B09S6QNCPC/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_api_glt_i_W0EVJ8PPTNGTM9BFJ9D4?utm_source=pr & utm_id=news) Amazon India.
