PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], August 6: Chandigarh University hosted the State Level Orientation Workshop of the 32nd National Children's Science Congress (NCSC)-2026 under the aegis of the National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science & Technology (PSCST), bringing together distinguished academicians, policymakers, scientists, district coordinators, science educators, academicians and subject experts from across Punjab to strengthen the implementation of the country's flagship children's science programme. More than 110 districts coordinators and representatives from all 23 districts of Punjab attended the workshop. Themed 'Science & Innovation for Sustainability', the workshop equipped educators with the knowledge and tools to mentor school students in developing research-based projects that address local challenges through scientific inquiry and innovation.

While Dr Dapinder Kaur Bakshi, Joint Director, Punjab State Council for Science & Technology was the Chief Guest on the occasion, Dr Jagdeesh Kannan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Chandigarh University was Guest of Honour. Prominent among others present at the occasion were Dr. Pooja Devi, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIO, Chandigarh, Dr. Reena Chadha, General Manager, Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), Dr. Asha Bhatia, Dean Research and Chairperson, Centre for Sustainability, University Centre for Research & Development (UCRD), Chandigarh University and Dr. B.S. Sooch, Punjabi University, Patiala among others. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dapinder Kaur Bakshi, Joint Director, Punjab State Council for Science & Technology said, "The school-university connect is very important because we are not targeting passive learning, we are targeting active innovation. Our children are intelligent, hardworking and full of potential. We should never underestimate them just because they are in school. This is the Gen Z generation and technology is an integral part of their lives. They are smart, confident and ready with ideas. Innovation should begin in schools, not wait until college or university. Today, we are already seeing teenagers launching start-up ventures and developing solutions for society. If we nurture that spirit through collaboration between schools, mentors and universities, we can inspire young minds to develop meaningful solutions, create lasting impact and excel at the national level. If we put all our energy together, I believe Punjab can make a strong mark at the national level. It will require extra hours, extra energy and stronger mentorship, but with that spirit, Punjab can bring home many awards."

Dr Bakshi further added, "Before any innovation comes the ideation and ideation begins when a child starts thinking. It develops when children observe their surroundings, step out of their comfort zones and understand the problems faced by their family, school, community, state and nation. Every community has different challenges and unless children identify those real-life problem statements, meaningful innovation cannot happen. The final measure of any innovation is its impact. If it does not create a positive impact, it serves little purpose." Dr. Pooja Devi, Senior Principal Scientist, Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) said, "The theme of this year's National Children's Science Congress is 'Science and Innovation for Sustainable Development', which is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Government of India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). Under this theme, children will be encouraged to undertake scientific research on subjects such as water, energy, waste management, health and the Indian Knowledge System. India's traditional knowledge promotes living in harmony with nature, and this initiative will provide children with an opportunity to understand and validate this knowledge through a scientific approach."

She further added, "Science and technology have transformed human life over the years, taking us from the Stone Age to the age of Artificial Intelligence. We are achieving unprecedented development and economic prosperity. However, neglect of the environment has also led to serious challenges such as climate change, with the entire climate cycle undergoing significant changes. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a balance between development and nature. Sustainable development aims to ensure that natural resources are conserved for future generations as well." The orientation programme familiarised participants with the NCSC framework, research methodology, thematic project development, evaluation parameters and online project submission process through expert lectures, technical sessions, interactive discussions and live portal demonstrations.

The workshop featured expert sessions by Dr. B.S. Sooch, Associate Professor, Punjabi University, Patiala, on the National Children's Science Congress framework, water conservation and Indian Knowledge Systems; Dr. Reena Chadha, General Manager, Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), on waste management and circular economy; Dr. Pooja Devi, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO), Chandigarh, on sustainable technologies and scientific innovation and Mr. T. P. Sankar, Senior Fellow, Knowledge Resource Centre, TERI, New Delhi, who conducted a live demonstration of the NCSC portal, project registration and online submission process. The National Children's Science Congress is one of India's largest science outreach initiatives aimed at encouraging school students to undertake scientific investigations on issues affecting their communities. The 2026-27 focal theme, 'Science & Innovation for Sustainability', aligns with Mission LiFE, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, encouraging students to develop innovative and locally relevant scientific solutions for sustainable development.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)