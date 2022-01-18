Chandigarh Welfare Trust, an NGO for well-being, holistic development of Chandigarh & its people, launched

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the mission of creating a future full of opportunities, tolerance and social justice, with community well-being at its core, a first-of-its-kind NGO dedicated to development and welfare of the Chandigarh city-- Chandigarh Welfare Trust was launched here, today, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals including Education, Gender Equality, Health & Well-Being, Economic Growth, Peace, Justice, & Strong Institutions, Poverty, and Climate Action.

The NGO was formally launched by S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, and Founder, Chandigarh Welfare Trust. Mr Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman Chandigarh Group of Colleges also graced the occasion. Famed Chartered Accountants and prominent civil society members, Mr Sunil Kumar and Mr Rampal Dhiman, who are also members of the Governing Body of the Trust were also present.

Talking to media, Satnam Singh Sandhu said that Chandigarh was the first modern city of the country and is among very few such cities across the world to have succeeded in terms of combining monumental architecture, cultural growth, and modernisation. "However, with passing times, things have changed, with growing population and considerable stagnancy in corresponding resources. This NGO is an attempt to restore and promote its glory, and to restitue Chandigarh as a model of development for other cities in India and elevating its standing among the cities of the world," he said.

Sandhu said that the Chandigarh Welfare Trust will work for everyone, and will need the support of everyone. The Trust will be working tirelessly itself, besides providing a platform to others, especially the young generation, to contribute in the development and social service of the city.

"The Chandigarh Welfare Trust aims to work for community well-being and sustainable welfare, besides making the Chandigarh city a leader in all aspects including sanitation, education, cleanliness, quality of life and health, and will bring together 127 NGOs in the union territory, thousands of individual social workers, UT administration and Municipal Corporation in this mission," he said.

"A couple of decades ago, we started our journey in serving the society with the establishment of Chandigarh Group of Colleges, followed by the foundation of Chandigarh University a decade later. With the love and support of this city and its citizens, we have today established ourselves as leaders in higher education, matching and even surpassing the global standard. This NGO is a sincere effort at paying back to Chandigarh city and its citizens. Through this, the Trust would provide necessary funds, volunteers and support to the organizations which are constantly striving for the development of the city," Sandhu added.

He informed that the Trust has identified two projects that required immediate attention and has started working on these already. These are improving the ranking of Chandigarh in Swacchh Bharat Index and establishing it as cleanest city of the country, and improving the positioning of Chandigarh in Ease of Living Index.

Emphasising that Chandigarh gains immensely from the different languages, cultures, customs, and beliefs of the people from all parts of the country, that it hosts, Sandhu said, "With such diverse population and culture, Chandigarh is a contemporary metropolis. With 86% literacy rate and 53% of its population working and 38% young- the people of Chandigarh will play a deciding role in providing the impetus in making this city beautiful, recognised at the global map."

In order to make this world a peaceful and prosperous place, now and into the future, Chandigarh Welfare Trust will align its energies and functioning with eight Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations-- Education, Gender Equality, Good Health & Well Being, Decent Work & Economic Growth, Peace Justice, & Strong Institutions, Partnerships For The Goals, Poverty, and Climate Action, the founder said.

"The Trust has thus identified Equity, Empowerment, Protection, Promotion and Conservation as its key focus sectors with impact areas as Community Welfare, Establishing Social Equity, Child and Adult Literacy, Facilitating Skill Development, Employability and Upward Mobility, Bridging Digital Divide, Human Rights Advocacy, Incrementing Financial Literacy, Ecological Conservation, Addressing Drug Abuse, Empowering Women & Girl Child, Promotion of Art and Culture, and Disaster/Crisis Response," Sandhu added.

It was also informed that Chandigarh Welfare Trust is exploring the possibility of associating with the QS World Merit Charity, and start its own QS World Merit Chapter. This will enable the Trust to gain the support of the prestigious philanthropic organisation in raising awareness, energy and capacity of young people to take local actions that tackle the most pressing community-specific issues of the 21st Century, with UN's SDG's at its core.

