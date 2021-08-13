Chitkara University ties up with University of Windsor for Academic Mentorship in B.Com

Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University on the occasion of signing up of MOU with University of Windsor

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir):(https://www.chitkara.edu.in/global) Chitkara University (announced a new international collaboration with University of Windsor to support transnational education and student mobility.

The agreement was virtually signed by the President & Vice-Chancellor Dr. Robert Gordon-University of Windsor and Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University Dr. Madhu Chitkara today. The event was attended by senior leadership of both Universities, including representation from the Canadian Consulate.

While Mia Yen, Consul General Canada represented Canadian Consulate in Chandigarh, Digvijay Mehra, Managing Director and Senior Economic Officer represented the province of Ontario in Canada.

Under the new academic mentorship agreement, Chitkara faculty teaching in the program will be mentored by Odette faculty, providing feedback, support, sharing their knowledge, skills, and experience while fostering a connection to students in India who will transition to UWindsor after completing the first two years at Chitkara.

The partnership with prestigious and AACSB accredited Odette Business school at the University of Windsor, Ontario in Canada is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the international education space, where students will earn 100% credits of prior learning before transferring to a University of Windsor in Canada. As a part of the arrangement, students while studying the first two years of the program at Chitkara will pay domestic tuition fee.

Students will also be co-taught a part of academic units by Canadian faculty in state of the art, well-equipped ICT infrastructure, and resources similar to UWindsor. This simply translates into a better academic success for students with global careers and an education that saves them 70% of the costs.

This innovative program structure allows students to specialise in areas of high market demand, including in Accounting, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Business Analytics, Marketing, and Strategy and Entrepreneurship, while saving international tuition fees for students studying in India.

Transferring Chitkara students would earn a UWindsor Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) at the end of their studies in Canada and are eligible to apply for three-year post-study work permits.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University remarked, "At Chitkara University we are continuously innovating our program offerings and with the prevailing pandemic challenges such innovative hybrid programs would help students keep their study and career aspirations on track.

The agreement with University of Windsor will definitely go a long way in helping the students from the region gain international exposure at one of the leading Canadian Universities. It's a step forward in our mission to bring the best global opportunities for our students. "

"International education brings important benefits that lead to a successful and secure future for all involved," said Dr. Chris Busch, AVP of Enrolment at UWindsor. This unique program provides participants with the opportunity to develop a broader worldview, strengthen communication skills across languages and cultures, and build crucial international connections.

The University of Windsor is a comprehensive research and teaching institution with more than 16,000 students. We are a welcoming community committed to equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility in our teaching, learning, and work environments. Located at one of Canada's major international intersections, UWindsor, considered one of Canada's most personable comprehensive universities, plays a leading role in the region's future, Province, nation, and globally.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh (India) has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking university in North India. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, strong industry collaborations, and 120+ working associations from schools across the world, Chitkara University not only attracts the finest students from across the nation but with its seamless placement support, it is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.chitkara.edu.in/global).

