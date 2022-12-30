Cirkus Song "Current Laga Re" by Vivek Hariharan garners immense appreciation from the audience

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/ATK): Latest song "Current Laga Re" from the recently released film 'Cirkus', sung by Vivek Hariharan is garnering much appreciation from the audience. Vivek has sung the Tamil rap portion in "Current Laga Re", featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The song showcases them grooving to peppy music, based on one of Ranveer's dual characters in the film who is capable of producing electric current!

The song has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. Besides Vivek Hariharan, the song has also been sung by Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nakash Aziz and Lijo George. Kumaar has written the song with the Tamil lyrics being added by Hari. The Tamil rap portion has been sung by Vivek Hariharan. Prior to this, Vivek has imparted his energetic voice to the song ''Ghere'' from yet another recent film, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, 'An Action Hero', that definitely adds to the melodramatic mood of the movie.

Talking about the success of the song, Vivek says, "I am stoked to have sung the Tamil rap in "Current Laga Re" that is being so well received by the audience. Indeed, it's my honour to have sung for a Rohit Shetty film." He continues, "I enjoy all kinds of music. Growing up in a Tamil family, classical music was instilled very early in my life. Later, I took to film music and international pop. I have sung folk, semi-classical, rock, dance, soul, hip-hop, and even funk. I am blessed to have worked with extremely talented music composers who are amongst the best in the industry."

Vivek Hariharan has also sung the soulful "Dum Dum" from 'Phillauri', the wedding song "Pipni" from Netflix's 'Mismatched-2', the inspiring "Khamakha" in 'Kaun Pravin Tambe', the romantic waltz "Keh Do Ke" from the film 'Plan A Plan B', the Punjabi dance song "Mor Mor" from 'Goodluck Jerry', and the folk-infused dance song "Pasa Phenk" from the hit web series 'Panchayat' among many others.

Gaining a large following on Spotify, with millions of monthly listeners, he has also performed the memorable song "Shaabaash" from the movie 'Jaadugar', which was the official anthem of the Commonwealth Games 2022. In 2020, he was nominated for the Mirchi Music Awards in the "Male Vocalist of the Year" category for his performance of "Challa" in Uri-The Surgical Strike. Vivek has sung in multiple languages and has recorded over 500 TV commercial jingles. In 2021, he released "Kasiyoli," a folk-based composition with progressive metal and electronic influence, as part of Salim-Sulaiman's independent music project Bhoomi. "Kasiyoli" has gained a large following among prog-rock and folk music enthusiasts and has been widely viewed and listened to on streaming platforms.

