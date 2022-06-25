Class On, ERP solution for schools, launches seven new features

You would like to read
- ApnaComplex bags the Best Community and Society Management ERP Solution Award
- Infosys named the fastest-growing IT services brand in the world; among top 25 Fastest-Growing Brands across Sectors globally
- Best Agrolife Ltd. bagged the Award for Fastest Growing Company at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2022
- India's Fastest Growing EdTech Brand Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is Now Certified 'The Great Place to Work'
- Yethi Consulting Pvt Ltd expands its testing forte with a new office and growing team
Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 25 (ANI/PNN): Class On, the fastest-growing school management ERP solution in the country that offers the answers to the various challenges faced by schools, has launched seven new features.
Developed specifically for Indian schools, the Class On software has been adopted by more than 100 schools in just last 6 months. It is the brainchild of Milan Hans, who has developed extensive insights into the IT requirements of schools in a career spanning more than 17 years.
"Our mission is to provide quality ERP solutions to schools at affordable prices and help them become smarter and more efficient by automating various processes with the use of technology. As we expand to more areas and cater to more schools, we are continuously expanding the modules and features of our school software. We have recently added seven more features to Class On and more very intelligent and useful features are in the pipeline," said Hans, Managing Director at Smartway Media Pvt. Ltd.
The newly launched features include Visitor Pass, Library Management, Postal Enquiry, QR Based Attendance, Inventory Management, Complaint System, and WhatsApp Message Sender.
"We are committed to providing a new updated module to Class On each month. In July, we will be launching 7 new features which will give additional help to schools in more fields," Hans said further.
Class On, which is available in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi, is helping schools become better and more efficient in areas such as curriculum, admission procedure, school management, administration, fees, and others. Class On also has mobile apps that act as a bridge between schools and parents.
Class On ERP school software provides detailed video tutorials for the users and a chatbot to assist them. The software also provides customer support through 10 different modes, including ticket raising, toll-free helpline, email, SMS, WhatsApp, and more.
An extensive amount of data was collected from schools about the issues they face. The data was thoroughly analysed to understand the challenges schools face and the findings were used while developing Class On ERP.
"It has been specifically designed and created keeping in mind the requirement of Indian schools. The solution helps them tap more opportunities and grow. We are already working with more than 300 schools in Eight States and are in talks with more schools," added Hans.
For more information, visit: (https://classonapp.in)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor