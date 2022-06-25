Class On, ERP solution for schools, launches seven new features

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 25 (ANI/PNN): Class On, the fastest-growing school management ERP solution in the country that offers the answers to the various challenges faced by schools, has launched seven new features.

Developed specifically for Indian schools, the Class On software has been adopted by more than 100 schools in just last 6 months. It is the brainchild of Milan Hans, who has developed extensive insights into the IT requirements of schools in a career spanning more than 17 years.

"Our mission is to provide quality ERP solutions to schools at affordable prices and help them become smarter and more efficient by automating various processes with the use of technology. As we expand to more areas and cater to more schools, we are continuously expanding the modules and features of our school software. We have recently added seven more features to Class On and more very intelligent and useful features are in the pipeline," said Hans, Managing Director at Smartway Media Pvt. Ltd.

The newly launched features include Visitor Pass, Library Management, Postal Enquiry, QR Based Attendance, Inventory Management, Complaint System, and WhatsApp Message Sender.

"We are committed to providing a new updated module to Class On each month. In July, we will be launching 7 new features which will give additional help to schools in more fields," Hans said further.

Class On, which is available in 10 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi, is helping schools become better and more efficient in areas such as curriculum, admission procedure, school management, administration, fees, and others. Class On also has mobile apps that act as a bridge between schools and parents.

Class On ERP school software provides detailed video tutorials for the users and a chatbot to assist them. The software also provides customer support through 10 different modes, including ticket raising, toll-free helpline, email, SMS, WhatsApp, and more.

An extensive amount of data was collected from schools about the issues they face. The data was thoroughly analysed to understand the challenges schools face and the findings were used while developing Class On ERP.

"It has been specifically designed and created keeping in mind the requirement of Indian schools. The solution helps them tap more opportunities and grow. We are already working with more than 300 schools in Eight States and are in talks with more schools," added Hans.

For more information, visit: (https://classonapp.in)

