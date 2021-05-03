CLAT 2021 exam dates likely to be postponed! How to plan studies with application dates extended

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CLAT 2021 is considered to be the most popular entrance exam with people who want to pursue their career in Law. But, with the coronavirus situation worsening in the whole country, schedule of all the competitive exams is getting affected.

Due to the safety concerns of all the aspirants, CLAT 2021 exams are also most likely to be postponed. The students should focus on preparing for their exams from home, and plan properly for the same.

The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on 28th April 2021. After reviewing recent developments the Committee resolved to extend the application deadline due to difficulties faced by students arising out of bank closures and lockdowns. The last date for submission of CLAT of CLAT 2021 online applications has been extended upto Saturday, the 15th May, 2021

Here's a guide on how to score well in the exam:

1. Understand the exam pattern:

The first step of the preparation is to know about the entrance exam in detail. Study as much as you can about the exam pattern, marking scheme and the important topics which are repeatedly asked in the paper. This step will help you to familiarize yourself with the structure of the paper and will facilitate a strategic approach to ace it.

2. Pick the right books:

A lot of study material and books are available online for CLAT aspirants. Choose the right books, for example, Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test Book. It consists of 15 CLAT Sample Papers with solutions, prepared by Oswaal Editorial Board, after thorough research and analysis of the Exam Pattern & Syllabus for 2021. Each Sample Paper also includes latest typologies specified by NLU like Comprehension Based MCQs from Quantitative Techniques, Objective Questions for CLAT, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, English Language, Logical and Legal Reasoning, which focuses on the wholistic approach and growth.

3. Practice solving papers:

One of the most important steps for scoring well in the exam is to practice solving sample papers. Oswaal UG CLAT Mock Test Book, contains 15 Sample Question Papers (for 2021 exam) with solutions. It is specially designed for CLAT 2021 by the Oswaal Editorial Board. It contains all typologies of questions as per the latest syllabus and exam pattern which provides an exam-oriented approach.

4. Prepare a proper routine:

Prepare a proper routine for the day and follow it strictly. Make sure you aptly divide your study time between all the subjects appearing the exam. Don't forget to take out time for some relaxation or fun, so that your productivity remains intact. Distance yourself from all the possible distractions to remain focused.

5. Revise regularly:

Take out some time at proper intervals to revise the syllabus. Revising whatever you have studied helps you to retain topics better and builds your confidence for the exam. Make sure you focus more on your weaker subjects and revise them regularly. The UG CLAT Mock Test Book contains 'On Tips Notes' for a crisp and quick revision, which will help you in enhancing your recall memory and improve your performance.

At last, all you aspirants should prepare for the exam with the positive attitude and determination. Keep putting in the hard work and use the above-mentioned tips to ace the exam. Good luck to you!

