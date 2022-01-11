CLAT 2022 application open: Last date to apply for the exam

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 is about to take place in a few months.

This is a must-have exam for all the students who want to take admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programs.

CLAT Exam is a one-time opportunity for the students.

For the CLAT 2022, the consortium has planned to take the exam in offline mode. This exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022, for two hours.

Students need to answer 150 objective-type questions for the exam. Whereas, if the students are appearing for PG courses, then they need to attempt 120 MCQ-based questions.

Considering the current pandemic situation in mind, there have been no delays or changes in the CLAT 2022 exam.

Students should keep on preparing for the exam in the manner they were preparing earlier.

The application forms have also been released for CLAT 2022 exam. If the students are not aware of the same then students can check below the important dates regarding the application for CLAT 2022.

Last Date to Apply For CLAT 2022

Students aspiring to appear for CLAT 2022, must fill the application form before the last date.

The application forms have been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on January 1, 2022.

This form is available on the official website.

Students should first complete their registration process and then fill the application form.

The last date to apply for the CLAT 2022 is March 31, 2022.

To avoid any last-minute hassles, it is always advised that students should apply for the exam well in time.

Admit cards will be released after the successful application for the CLAT exam.

As per the latest sources, the admit cards are expected to be released by the third week of April. But there is no confirmation about the same.

Students should keep on checking the official website to get deeper insights about the upcoming CLAT 2022 exam.

Once the candidates have given the exam, they can check their answers with the answer key. The answer key will be made available in the second week of May.

At the same time, students will also be allowed to raise objections against any of the official answers released in the answer key.

Soon after the release of the official answer key, the Consortium will declare the results for CLAT 2022.

Students' results will be declared both in the format of individual scorecards and a consolidated merit list.

Final Thoughts

CLAT 2022 exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022. Students should stay focused and keep on preparing for the exam to excel in it.

Students should fill the application form at the earliest. This will allow them to avoid any last-minute issues and delays.

Students can visit the official website of Consortium to fill the application form.

For further updates, keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

