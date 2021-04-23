Coding Invaders, an IT online academy for adults, has launched in the Indian market

You would like to read
- Data Science opening perspective career opportunities globally
- INT. steps into new vertical, Data Science
- India International Science Festival 2020 witnesses innovative interventions to contribute towards the building of a self-reliant India
- Social Prachar: Redefining career oriented education in AI, Data Science
- Social Prachar: Redefining career oriented education in AI, Data Science
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Coding Invaders, an IT online academy for adults, got launched in the Indian market. The IT school will launch over 30 different specialisations in IT marketing and design and train over 100 000 students in the next 2 years. Three batches already enrolled in a Data Analytics course with an average quality score of 5.0 out of 5.
Soding Invaders is the leading online university specialised in Data analysis and Data Science with over 7000 alumni in Russia, Europe, and the US. Coding Invaders has been recently launched in India with their most popular and started educating students from Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, and Mumbai.
Within three months, three groups enrolled in the Data Analytics course, and the average quality score is 5.0 out of 5.
Coding Invaders' competitive advantage over other educational projects is their own training platform. It simulates the real cases and tasks that students will need to perform in the workplace. During the course, students develop such skills that will be immediately applicable in the new workplace.
Every student will complete over 1500 different assignments based on real Indian projects. This programme is verified with employers to provide maximum practical skills and knowledge. As a result, students are qualified and prepared to conduct interviews, write CVs and solve test assignments successfully.
Roman Vias, VP of Marketing and co-founder at Coding Invaders: "Coding Invaders is worth coming to if you've just graduated and can't find a job or if you want to change your profession completely and start developing in IT and you have a choice between going to college and getting theoretical skills or getting job-ready skills."
The IT vocational school was founded by Alexander Turilin and Alexander Eroshkin, founders of Europe's largest institute for Data professions, with 20,000 graduates, and Roman Kumar Vias, founder of the Qmarketing Academy, School of Marketing in Russia. He is also a marketing mentor at 500 Startups, the biggest IT-accelerator in the world.
The company plans to attract 1M USD in the first year and 5-10M USD in the second year to expand in the Indian educational market to change the landscape and prepare well-qualified professionals to start a new career.
To enrol the next Data Analytics batch, please visit https://codinginvaders.com/.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor