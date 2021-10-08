Conekt launches it's Smartwatch SW1 in India

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Conekt Gadgets today announced SW1, a new Smartwatch. SW1 is a perfect smartwatch for unisex in the range of wearable gadgets. Conekt smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch HD IPS curved large display with 2.5D Nano tempered glass.
Also, this New smartwatch comes with Blood pressure, 24x7 Heart rate monitoring, ECG reports at just one tap on your hand and SpO2 (Blood Oxygen monitor) to stay updated in this crisis.
Dual Bluetooth multipoint technology is used for uninterrupted and improved calling with high fidelity water resistant speakers which eases calling experience. Additionally, it comes with sedentary reminder, Sleep monitoring, Gesture control, Stopwatch, Calculator, Alarm, and Power saving features.
Conekt SW1 Specifications
Conekt smartwatch has a 1.75-inch curved HD IPS display. It weighs 36.4 grams with the strap and is 10.5mm slim. The wearable comes with SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and 24x7 heart rate monitoring features. Running and pedometer dual sports modes to track activities and is IP67 dust and water resistant as well. To track the activity and to sync with mobile supports Fundo app which is available on iOS and Android. It comes with 260mAh battery which stands up to 3 days and takes about 2-3 hours to fully charge and last for up to 30 days of standby time.
"We are offering no cost Emi in 3 months and 6 months options which are available at 1333 and 666 respectively per month, for students who are mostly not eligible for this program can get this watch at 4 easy installments of Rs. 1000 offered in collaboration sezzle," says Pradeep, COO at Conekt Gadgets.
Conekt focuses on developing Gadgets, IoT and lifestyle products. Design, Innovation and Excellence are the essence of Conekt. We expand our horizons by investing in Design, Research and Innovation. We move forward with a mission to make everyone's life smarter, easier and conekted. Conekt products are uniquely designed to deliver seamless customer experience and services. We have extraordinary products with a unique style and attitude to it.
Conekt smartwatches available online at (https://www.conekt.in/sw1-smart-watch/p/17277461) and all major E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ and all major retail stores across India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
