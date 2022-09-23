Conscious Consumption by ControlZ; Calls it #TheBigBillionSave

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): ControlZ, today announced yet another thought-provoking campaign which is termed as - 'The Big Billion Save'. The campaign clearly inculcates and promotes the idea of mindful shopping to save the environment, amidst the ever-rising trend of revenge shopping that people scout for, especially around the festive season sales.

To reinforce the concept of "conscious consumption", ControlZ's online stores are closed during these special shopping days and the customers are redirected to a video that shows the effects of purchasing mindlessly and how we are all stuck in this vicious trap. By closing its online store for these select days, the brand ControlZ has made yet another impactful and mindful attempt to educate the general audience on the way we get manipulated by brands that have shaped mega sales as an offer for mega savings. The video starts with an underlying message which is, "100% OFF ON PRODUCTS YOU DON'T BUY, BECAUSE YOU DON'T NEED THEM". This makes it one-of-its-kind of a thumb-stopping campaign to propagate the wastefulness of such sales and how they push people to buy things they don't need just because they are cheap.

Yug Bhatia, CEO and Founder, ControlZ stated, "If we could all come to see our consumer products as tools that help us to live our real lives-rather than as substitutes and surrogates for that life-we would need many fewer products to be happy. And we would keep the ones we already have for longer. If enough of us can undo this, we might just have a chance of keeping what we need most of all: a planet that can continue to nourish, protect, and sustain us all."

ControlZ has been making such simulating attempts to promote sustainability ever since its launch, as the brand works on a core belief - "the change is in your hands" - that aims to bring a revolution in the tech industry by enabling conscious consumption and by extending the life cycle of old devices.

Established in 2022 by Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO, ControlZ is a startup that is bringing India's first renewed-smartphone category (not to be confused with refurbished) to set new benchmarks in sustainability and promote conscious consumption amongst smartphone users.

Manufacturing a smartphone is estimated to be responsible for over 85-95 per cent of the device's annual carbon footprint. Around 55 kg of carbon dioxide is emitted during the manufacturing of a smartphone; and high-end smartphones like iPhone and flagship smartphones emit much more.

ControlZ's vision is to inspire conscious consumption by making an old device aspirational. The company is developing a unique industrial know-how in India, to Renew old devices and make them as good as new. controlz.world/big-billion-save

