SSC GD final result 2025 released, 53,252 qualify: Here's how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC GD Final Result 2025 and the Merit List PDF on its official website, ssc.gov.in. This recruitment exam aims to fill 53,690 posts across various paramilitary forces like BSF, CISF, CRPF, and others.

SSC has released the SSC GD Final Result 2025 on January 15, 2026, but now released the result in the PDF format containing the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

How to check the SSC GD Final Result 2025?

· Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

· Press on the ‘Result’ link on the homepage.

· Choose the SSC GD Final Result 2025 list.

· Open the PDF file to view the roll numbers.

· Download and save a copy for later reference.

Vacancy details of SSC GD Final Result 2025

The commission claims that 53,690 positions have been evaluated for final distribution. With extra reservations for applicants from border districts and districts impacted by militancy or naxalism within the corresponding states, the select list was created based on state-by-state and all-India openings.

More about the SSC GD Final Result 2025

The computer-based written examination was held between February 4 and February 25, 2025. The results of the written test were announced on June 17, 2025, after which qualified candidates were called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The PET and PST were held from August 20 to September 15, 2025, with results declared on October 13, 2025. Candidates who cleared these stages were then needed to show up for Detailed Medical Examination (DME), Document Verification (DV) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

Candidates who showed up for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau can view their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The DV, DME and RME were held by the respective Central Armed Police Forces under the nodal CAPF, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) supervision.

What after the SSC GD final result declaration?

The candidate is shortlisted as a Constable if they can locate their roll number in the SSC GD Final Result 2025. The joining letter will now be released by the particular CAPF (such as BSF, CISF, or CRPF), which is anticipated in February or March 2026. Details like the reporting date, the address of the training centre (RTC), and a list of required items to bring will all be included in the letter.