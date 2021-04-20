Corporate World or B-Town, Udit Ohri aces it all

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): Holding over ten years of experience in Marketing, Sales, PR, Finance Actor Udit Ohri marks his presence in Bollywood opposite Abhishek Bachhan in 'The Big Bull'. The former can be seen playing the role of Anil Ambani in the film. Attaining a dual master's degree, Udit holds a top rank as a leader among his corporate comrades.

After working in an MNC and establishing himself as a corporate leader, Udit decided to get into acting. He could be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Raazi, Sonam Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor in Veerey Di Wedding. He has also worked with Satish Kaushik in Veerey Ki Wedding and it was an equally pleasant experience. He has also given strong performances in the TV industry. His last show 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' aired on Zindagi Channel, got a thumbs from the audiences.

The journey from Ad films to Theatre

Talking about Ad Films, he has worked in 100+ Ad Films, endorsed Subway, and been the brand ambassador for some well-renowned brands like Housing.com, Edelweiss, Ferns n Petals, Harrison Locks, Urban Company, Hero Lectro, Acer, Delhi Government, Philips One Blade, Jivraj 9 Tea, Pan Villas, Tupperware, Meraki, Melorra, HUL, Aggarwal Packers and Movers, etc.

Catering to his passion for acting and theatres, Udit Ohri joined a theatre club based out of Mandi House in Delhi. Having performed in over 100+ stage performances in English, Hindi, and Urdu, he has excelled in the art. To name a few, it would be the remake of Broadway Play: Kathgodam Express, I'm Just a Woman, Lal Quilla Ka Aakhri Mushaira (Urdu Play), Othello (Shakespeare play), etc. During this journey, he has also worked with veteran actors like Tom Alter and Rajit Kapur. Undertaking theatre training from N.K Sharma popularly referred to as PanditJi. Udit has acted in over 300+ Corporate Films as an Anchor/Protagonist in Both English and Hindi languages.

Keeping his journey in perspective, Udit says, "My journey was overwhelming and like a dream. If I am to put this into words, it would be like writing a summary of a saga. Before getting down into the earning process, I made sure that I educate myself. I pursued my Master's Degree and stepped into the Corporate world, and it's over ten years now. I started working in an MNC. Currently, I am working in a leadership role and heading the Media Division in International Sales for an MNC. However, I always had this passion for acting and decided to try my luck on the silver screen. The entire experience so far has been formidable."

Attaining a dual master's degree, Udit was ready to jump into the corporate world. When asked about his juggle between corporate and B-town life, Udit says, "Corporate life and the Film industry are indeed contradictory in every aspect. Both need a dedicated amount of time and energy. But I will say that my mantra behind this is time management. I distributed and managed myself well between being an actor and a media head simultaneously within a stipulated amount of time. So, my passion and the will to get it done keeps me on my feet all round the clock."

Having a YouTube channel, Udit gives motivational speeches personally communicating with individuals and addressing diverse facets and issues of life.Being a motivational speaker, Udit Ohri believes that 'The more you share, the more you connect'. He likes indulging himself with the audience, talking and helping them. He organizes and takes multiple workshops and seminars to interact with the audience. Overall, Udit Ohri is a passionate and enthusiastic person who is always willing to experiment with new things.

