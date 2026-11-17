BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: Credex, a cloud credits marketplace, helps founders sell unused AWS, GCP, Azure, OpenAI and Anthropic credits for cash, and helps price-sensitive SaaS and AI companies buy discounted cloud and AI credits at up to 50% below list price. Buyers cut their infrastructure spend without changing a line of code. Sellers recover value from credits that would otherwise expire. Billions of dollars in cloud and AI credits expire unused every year. Programs like AWS Activate, Google for Startups Cloud and Microsoft for Startups hand out packages worth tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to win early customers. But credits come with expiry dates, and startup plans change faster than credit schedules. When a company pivots, gets acquired or winds down, the remaining balance usually vanishes.

At the same time, LLM/AI model API costs have become one of the fastest-growing lines in a startup budget. Teams building on Claude, GPT and Gemini pay list price for every token, and GPU compute for training and inference is still expensive. For price-sensitive companies, every dollar saved on infrastructure is a dollar of extra runway. For sellers: a website to sell AI credits before they expire Founders winding down, pivoting or simply over-provisioned can sell unused AWS credits, GCP credits, Azure credits, OpenAI credits, Anthropic credits and more through Credex's verified transfer process. Instead of letting credits lapse to zero, sellers cash out at competitive rates with secure payouts. A founder asking "where can I sell AWS credits" or "how to monetize cloud credits" gets an answer in days, not months. Selling takes four steps:

1) List the credits with the provider, balance and expiry date. 2) Credex verifies that the credits are legitimate and transferable. 3) Credex matches the listing with a verified buyer. 4) Account ownership transfers to the buyer, and the seller gets paid. For founders whose AWS Activate credits are expiring, or who are wondering what to do with leftover startup credits after a pivot, Credex offers a way to resell AI credits and cloud credits instead of writing them off. For buyers: discounted cloud credits without the enterprise negotiation Credex serves the companies cloud providers overlook: seed-to-Series B startups and mid-sized SaaS businesses that are too small for enterprise discounts but too big to ignore their infrastructure bill.

Buyers can buy AWS credits, GCP credits and Azure credits below list price, along with AI API credits for models including Claude, GPT, Gemini, Llama, Grok, DeepSeek and Mistral, plus GPU credits for H100 and A100 workloads. For teams whose OpenAI or Anthropic API costs are climbing faster than revenue, discounted AI credits are the simplest way to reduce cloud costs and extend runway without re-architecting anything. Every listing is verified before transfer, and every transaction includes full account ownership transfer, so buyers get clean, usable credits rather than shared logins or gray-market workarounds. What trades on Credex * Cloud compute: AWS, Google Cloud (GCP) and Azure

* Edge, hosting and GPU compute: Cloudflare, DigitalOcean and Lambda Labs * Data and developer tools: MongoDB Atlas, Supabase, PostHog and Cursor * LLM APIs: OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Kimi, Deepseek and OpenRouter * Speech AI: Deepgram, ElevenLabs * Image and video generation: Flux, Ideogram, Recraft, Luma and Kling models through fal.ai credits Cloud credits were designed as customer acquisition tools for hyperscalers, not as assets. Credex treats them as prepaid infrastructure with real value on both sides of the trade, and brings pricing transparency, verification and speed to a market that has run on cold DMs and trust falls. It also complements cloud cost optimization tools: those tools reduce how much infrastructure a team uses, while Credex reduces what the team pays for it.

"Every founder knows someone sitting on six figures of expiring AWS credits from a startup that didn't work out, and someone else whose OpenAI bill is their second-biggest expense after payroll," said Aditya Adhana, founder of Credex. "We built the secondary market that should have existed years ago. One side gets liquidity. The other gets a lower bill. The credits actually get used." "The companies that need discounts most are the ones least likely to get them," Adhana added. "A 30-person AI startup spending heavily on inference has no leverage to negotiate an enterprise agreement. On Credex, it doesn't need any."

Founders with unused credits can list them at credex.rocks/sell. Companies looking to cut cloud and AI costs can browse discounted credits at credex.rocks/buy. To learn more, visit credex.rocks. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)