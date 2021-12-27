CSM Technologies unveils IntegratORE, a unique digital interface for mining value chain

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): CSM Technologies Ltd, a Bhubaneswar-headquartered IT consulting firm, has rolled out IntegratORE, the first-of-its-kind integrated suite of digital mining solutions.

IntegratORE caters to every stage of the ore's pit-to-port journey. From ore extraction to processing, stacking, sampling, loading and its transportation to the final consumer touchpoint, this unified digital solution seamlessly tracks the movement of ore.

Besides, it is designed to overcome the pain points of every stakeholder across the mining value chain- leaseholders, government authorities, traders, transporters, bankers, end-use industries etc. Alongside easing worries for the mine lessees about sourcing and movement of ore, the solutions embedded in the IntegratORE bucket help reinforce governance in mining.

A striking takeaway of this unified solution is its positioning as a 'mining super app', also the first of its kind in India for the sector. IntegratORE offers an end-to-end solution in a seamless interface, providing Total Experience (TX).

"We are delighted to announce the launch of IntegratORE, our unique offering in the mining domain. It marks the culmination of over a decade of our efforts invested in conceptualizing digital mining solutions for governments and private enterprises. As the creator of this digital aggregator, CSM Technologies believes IntegratORE heralds a new wave of ground-level reforms in mining. Being location and client agnostic, IntegratORE can serve all stakeholders," said Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, President & CEO, CSM Technologies.

The mining sector is uniquely placed in terms of challenges since it operates in the remote hinterland and leans on multi-modal transportation. As a homogenous, digital platform, IntegratORE connects all the critical constituents of the mining ecosystem like mineral excavation, stacking of ore with grade identification, stockyard management and weighment operations and multi-modal logistics. It leverages data analytics and real-time reporting, crunching them in an intuitive dashboard to enable both the government machinery and mine owners to take prudent decisions.

For governments, IntegratORE is equipped with features like royalty assessment & collection, reporting & return filing, applications for permits & licenses, integration with dispatch processes, real-time stock-keeping, and real-time and monthly reconciliations of receivables and payables.

It has many useful components for enterprise miners too- IoT (Internet of Things)-based productivity solutions for weighment and dispatch processing, AR/VR based mineral grade determination, digitalized logistics operations across all touchpoints, in-premise trace and track, in-premise guidance systems, MIS reports and dashboards and despatch planning and scheduling.

IntegratORE has many USPs that place it over peer solutions- customizable and easy-to-configure solutions centred on Total Experience (TX) for users, easy API access for ensuring truly connected solutions, cloud-friendly; flexible hosting and implementation, analytics and dashboards for data access and real-time visibility, best of IoT and Emerging Tech offerings embedded into the solutions, plug and play modules for custom needs and services and handholding hypercare support for seamless implementation.

