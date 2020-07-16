JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

The agile achiever: The all-new BMW S 1000 XR now in India

Everhale Stretch N' Flex - Meet the women who have vouched to help women with osteoarthritis
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Editorji on Investment by RP-SG Group

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (credit: CAM Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

As part of the transaction, RP-SG Group acquired 51% stake in Editorji.

Editorji operates an AI-powered news application. Bharti Airtel and HT Media are the existing investors in Editorji.

The General Corporate team of CAM advised on review, finalization, and negotiation of transaction documents.

The transaction team was led by Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head - Mergers & Acquisitions; Mukul Sharma, Partner; and Megha Bhargava, Partner; with support from Ishita Khandelwal, Principal Associate; Akshay Pathak, Senior Associate; and Darshna Vyas, Associate.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Editorji on Investment by RP-SG Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

As part of the transaction, RP-SG Group acquired 51% stake in Editorji.

Editorji operates an AI-powered news application. Bharti Airtel and HT Media are the existing investors in Editorji.

The General Corporate team of CAM advised on review, finalization, and negotiation of transaction documents.

The transaction team was led by Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head - Mergers & Acquisitions; Mukul Sharma, Partner; and Megha Bhargava, Partner; with support from Ishita Khandelwal, Principal Associate; Akshay Pathak, Senior Associate; and Darshna Vyas, Associate.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Editorji on Investment by RP-SG Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

As part of the transaction, RP-SG Group acquired 51% stake in Editorji.

Editorji operates an AI-powered news application. Bharti Airtel and HT Media are the existing investors in Editorji.

The General Corporate team of CAM advised on review, finalization, and negotiation of transaction documents.

The transaction team was led by Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head - Mergers & Acquisitions; Mukul Sharma, Partner; and Megha Bhargava, Partner; with support from Ishita Khandelwal, Principal Associate; Akshay Pathak, Senior Associate; and Darshna Vyas, Associate.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22