JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

2020's innovative Rakhi trends by Oye Happy
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises QBE in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance

ANI Press Release  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]  

Tennis player James Blake
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited (Company).

As part of the transaction, QBE Holdings (AAP) Pty Limited and QBE Asia Pacific Holdings Limited (collectively, QBE Entities) have entered into definitive agreements to divest their entire shareholding of 49 per cent in the company to QorQl Private Limited (Buyer), a technology company with a majority shareholding of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and remaining held by Paytm (owned by One97 Communications Limited).

The transaction involves 100 per cent acquisition of the company by the buyer, in which balance 51 per cent of the shareholding is proposed to be sold by Prism Johnson Limited, the joint venture partner of the QBE Entities. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The General Corporate team was led by Rishi Gautam, Partner; with support from Neham Tayal, Senior Associate; Abhishek Kalra, Senior Associate; Abhay Singh, Associate; and Aditya Karekatte, Associate.

Other parties and advisors to the transaction included:

* Prism Johnson Limited (JV partner of QBE Entities)

* Trilegal (Legal advisors to Prism Johnson Limited)

* Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (Legal advisors to Paytm/ Buyer)

* EY (Tax advisors to QBE)

The transaction was signed on July 6, 2020, and is expected to close by March 31, 2021, subject to fulfillment of customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises QBE in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited (Company). Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited (Company).

As part of the transaction, QBE Holdings (AAP) Pty Limited and QBE Asia Pacific Holdings Limited (collectively, QBE Entities) have entered into definitive agreements to divest their entire shareholding of 49 per cent in the company to QorQl Private Limited (Buyer), a technology company with a majority shareholding of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and remaining held by Paytm (owned by One97 Communications Limited).

The transaction involves 100 per cent acquisition of the company by the buyer, in which balance 51 per cent of the shareholding is proposed to be sold by Prism Johnson Limited, the joint venture partner of the QBE Entities. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The General Corporate team was led by Rishi Gautam, Partner; with support from Neham Tayal, Senior Associate; Abhishek Kalra, Senior Associate; Abhay Singh, Associate; and Aditya Karekatte, Associate.

Other parties and advisors to the transaction included:

* Prism Johnson Limited (JV partner of QBE Entities)

* Trilegal (Legal advisors to Prism Johnson Limited)

* Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (Legal advisors to Paytm/ Buyer)

* EY (Tax advisors to QBE)

The transaction was signed on July 6, 2020, and is expected to close by March 31, 2021, subject to fulfillment of customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises QBE in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance Company Limited (Company).

As part of the transaction, QBE Holdings (AAP) Pty Limited and QBE Asia Pacific Holdings Limited (collectively, QBE Entities) have entered into definitive agreements to divest their entire shareholding of 49 per cent in the company to QorQl Private Limited (Buyer), a technology company with a majority shareholding of Vijay Shekhar Sharma and remaining held by Paytm (owned by One97 Communications Limited).

The transaction involves 100 per cent acquisition of the company by the buyer, in which balance 51 per cent of the shareholding is proposed to be sold by Prism Johnson Limited, the joint venture partner of the QBE Entities. The transaction is subject to the approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The General Corporate team was led by Rishi Gautam, Partner; with support from Neham Tayal, Senior Associate; Abhishek Kalra, Senior Associate; Abhay Singh, Associate; and Aditya Karekatte, Associate.

Other parties and advisors to the transaction included:

* Prism Johnson Limited (JV partner of QBE Entities)

* Trilegal (Legal advisors to Prism Johnson Limited)

* Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (Legal advisors to Paytm/ Buyer)

* EY (Tax advisors to QBE)

The transaction was signed on July 6, 2020, and is expected to close by March 31, 2021, subject to fulfillment of customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22