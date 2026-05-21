BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: DataArt -- a global software engineering firm specializing in data, analytics, and AI -- has grown its Bengaluru team to nearly 100 engineers and specialists, and is entering its fourth year staffing a growing portfolio of international projects. DataArt has taken a deliberate approach in India: build slowly, build well, and make every hire part of something with a longer horizon. That model is now producing results visible beyond Bengaluru. A Team Built for Global Integration Running a globally integrated engineering team from Bengaluru requires more than technical depth. From the outset, Sheetal Kale, Managing Director and Head of DataArt R & D India, focused on something less visible but equally critical: making cross-cultural collaboration function reliably in practice.

"The engineering quality was never the question," said Kale. "What I focused on early was how people communicate across different working cultures, how expectations are set, and where friction tends to appear before it becomes a problem. Getting that right early is what makes global integration sustainable." Investing in the Professional Community The same long-term thinking shapes how DataArt India approaches talent development. Rather than recruiting at volume, the company has run six IT schools since 2023 -- covering QA, DevOps, JavaScript, .NET, and AI -- drawing more than 2,000 participants from Bengaluru's professional community. Alongside the schools, DataArt's AI Bootcamp focuses on applied AI through project-based work -- the kind of practical grounding that most curricula in the field don't yet provide. It is aimed specifically at early-career professionals entering a market where that gap is real.

Documenting India's IT Heritage In collaboration with CHRIST University, DataArt India is developing IT Museum - India -- a digital archive documenting the people, companies, and decisions that built one of the world's most consequential technology industries. The platform, accessible at itmuseum.christuniversity.in, pairs academic researchers with technology professionals to produce a structured record: company histories, founder accounts, and the technical milestones that defined each era of India's IT development. "India's IT history deserves to be told on its own terms," said Kale. "We wanted to contribute something that outlasts any single project." Inclusion Embedded from the Start Diversity and inclusion at DataArt India was built into the culture from the beginning, not introduced later as policy. DataArt India collaborated with AI Kiran, a community that supports women entering & advancing in AI and tech roles, with a day session on "How to pivot and stay relevant in the AI times." In March 2026, DataArt participated in the Women in Financial Services AI Hackathon in Bengaluru. Sheetal Kale was recognized by Analytics India Magazine for her work in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE & I) and nominated for the Women in Tech® Global Awards.

Eugene Goland, CEO of DataArt, said: "The data and AI projects now coming to the Bengaluru team from financial services and other international clients reflect a strong engineering culture that Sheetal Kale and her team have built which operates as a fully integrated part of how DataArt delivers globally." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)