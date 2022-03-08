Dayanita Singh 2022 Hasselblad Award

You would like to read
- Winners of the Nature inFocus Photography and Film Contest 2021
- CyberPeace Foundation and Autobot Infosec's eRaksha Competition 2021 and Global CyberPeace Challenge 3.0 concludes with award ceremony on the Safer Internet Day
- Spowdi's zero-emission irrigation system resonates with small-hold farmers: Business Sweden
- Majestic Pride felicitated Ravi Kumar Dahiya in a Glittering Ceremony
- Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal holds its Sixth Convocation Ceremony
Gothenburg [Sweden], March 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): The Hasselblad Foundation is delighted to announce that the 2022 Hasselblad Award recipient is the photographer Dayanita Singh.
Dayanita Singh lives in New Delhi and is the first laureate from South Asia as well as the first to receive the new prize sum of SEK 2,000,000. The award ceremony will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 14, 2022. On the same day, an exhibition with a selection of Dayanita Singh's signature works will open at the Hasselblad Center and a publication about the artist, including a newly written essay by the Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk will be released.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: (https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9022051-dayanita-singh-hasselblad-award-winner-2022)
The Foundation's citation regarding the Hasselblad Award Laureate 2022, Dayanita Singh:
Through her extensive photographic oeuvre Dayanita Singh has paved new ways for engaging with images. From a humanist approach to portraiture to a consistent interest in the archive, her wide-spanning photography is innovatively presented in books and installations.
Her unique mobile 'museums' allow her images to be edited, re-sequenced, archived, and displayed, making the viewer an avid participant. With a distinctive sense of materiality, the 'museums' present her photographs as interconnected bodies of work charged with both poetic and narrative possibilities. Making images nurtured by a boundlessly curious intellect, Dayanita Singh's influence on the younger generations of photographers, internationally but especially in India, has been and still is far-reaching.
"I can hardly believe this is true, I feel honoured and humbled to receive this award from the Hasselblad foundation," Dayanita Singh says. "For years I had wanted to teach a class called "Dancing with my Hasselblad'. And now to have this award as well as be in the esteemed company of previous awardees is beyond my imagination. I accept this award on behalf of my book objects and mobile museums."
The Hasselblad Foundation was established in 1979 under the terms of the last will and testament of Erna and Victor Hasselblad. The purpose of the Foundation is to promote scientific education and research in photography and the natural sciences. The Foundation's annual international award for outstanding achievements in photography is considered one of the most prestigious photography awards worldwide.
Video - (https://bit.ly/3vS29Ev)
Photo - (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761002/Dayanita_Singh.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor