NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 27: Dilmah, the globally acclaimed pioneer of Single Origin Ceylon Tea, has announced the launch of its Thambapanni Luxury Collection. The ultra premium teas are crafted exclusively for India, and presented by Dilhan C. Fernando and son Amrit in a series of invite-only events across Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Created for luxury hospitality in India, the collection brings Dilmah's distinctiveness as growers with uncompromising commitment to purity, provenance, taste and goodness and their philosophy of ethical business to discerning consumers in the country. The launch is a significant milestone in Dilmah's renewed focus on India, with Thambapanni being introduced through a curated and hospitality-led distribution model. The collection will be available through select luxury hotels, speciality cafes and fine dining restaurants. Fresh & Honest is Dilmah's distribution partner in India.

With a presence across 105+ countries globally, Dilmah has built its reputation on offering the finest teas and designing extraordinary tea inspired hospitality experiences while remaining deeply connected to its values as a family business. Founded by the late Merrill J. Fernando in 1985, the company pioneered the concept of Single Origin Tea. Dilmah was the world's first producer-owned tea brand. From growing and handpicking to manufacturing and packing it at source, Dilmah crafts tea, and since 2001 also grows Ceylon Cinnamon, upholding its commitment to quality, authenticity and freshness. Emphasizing the ancient connection between India and Sri Lanka, the teas are named Thambapanni, the name Prince Vijaya and his followers gave Sri Lanka when he arrived on the island in 543 BC. Touching the earth near Mannar, their hands were covered with the ochre coloured soil, hence Thambapanni - copper coloured palms. The collection was developed over 12 months of rigorous tasting and refinement. The teas and infusions are designed to offer a distinctively Dilmah experience rooted in provenance and respect for each of the tea, spice and herb ingredients.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Dilhan C. Fernando, Chairman of Dilmah, said, "There is a revolution happening in India - the food culture is transformed by a new generation that demands purity, sustainability, authenticity, wellness, heritage and indulgence. Tea has all that and more. Our proposition for India is conditioned by my family's uncompromising commitment to the culture, art and science of teamaking, and our emphasis on tea inspired innovation and wellness. These are all framed in Thambapanni, the ancient connection between India and Sri Lanka,. We created these teas exclusively for India. Each ingredient is perfected by us and made in India; it is an invitation to Indian consumers to experience tea differently and to appreciate the provenance, indulgence and kindness in every cup."

The company's vision begins, 'Every cup of Dilmah is an act of kindness -- and defiance. Merrill J. Fernando built our company on a refusal to accept commoditisation, compromise, or indifference to the people who grow the world's food. That is our inheritance and our promise.' The launch of Thambapanni represents the expression of that philosophy in a country whose tea industry struggles that the same challenges as Sri Lanka, as much as it is presents the passion of a family of teamakers. At the heart of Dilmah is its Founder's philosophy of business serving humanity - expressed in kindness to people and nature. Now stewarded by Merrill J. Fernando's 2nd and 3rd generations, Dilmah dedicates 15% of pre-tax profits to directly impacting people and nature, through the work of the MJF Charitable Foundation and Dilmah Conservation.

Thambapanni is key to the brand's ambition to elevate the appreciation of fine teas, their sensory and functional attributes, their interaction with fine food and drink. With this suggestion, framed in family values, Dilmah brings the company's experience of four decades with luxury hospitality around the world to India. Dilmah aims to build a deeper connection with India's evolving tea culture while staying true to the philosophy, integrity and purpose that have shaped the brand. About Dilmah Sri Lankan family tea company Dilmah, founded by Merrill J. Fernando, the world's most experienced teamaker, has championed quality, authenticity and variety in tea. Dilmah pioneered the concept of Single Origin Tea in 1985 when the family company went against industry trends to declare its commitment to authenticity. Garden fresh, unblended tea is a hallmark of Dilmah and offers a unique taste of unblended Ceylon tea packed at source - where it is grown.

Dilmah takes the lead in bringing innovation to a global tea category that has suffered decline as a result of commoditisation. Signature events such as the Chefs & the Teamaker and Real High Tea are innovations that seek to educate and inspire hospitality professionals to offer their guests a completely new tea experience. The events foster greater respect for this healthy, natural and versatile beverage. The Dilmah School of Tea seeks to inspire passion in tea through knowledge of the artisanal aspects of tea amongst hospitality professionals, tea aficionados and consumers. The emphasis is on the importance of Real Tea and the versatility of this natural herb in Tea Gastronomy, food pairing and Tea Mixology. www.schooloftea.org.

Dilmah is Ethical Tea, in that all packaging profits are retained in Sri Lanka and fund the MJF Charitable Foundation and Dilmah Conservation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)