Direct Selling Industry in India continues to grow: IDSA

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Direct Selling Industry is showing consistent growth. The size of the industry has grown rapidly to over USD 2 billion last year. Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) is the association of the direct selling companies in India and is contributing to the growth and the development of this sector.

Worldwide, the Direct Selling industry is estimated to be over USD$180.5 billion. Indian industry has grown at a CAGR of 15.7% over the past four years despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely grown even more rapidly.

IDSA is a part of World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) that is an international organisation representing the worldwide direct selling industry based in Washington DC. WFDSA was founded in 1978 and is the global trade organisation for the direct selling industry.

A strong code of ethics is a cornerstone of Direct Selling Industry's commitment to ethical business practices and consumer protection. IDSA members have to adhere to very strict IDSA Code of Ethics and WFDSA Code of Ethics. The codes are regularly enhanced and updated. There is a thorough redressal mechanism to any violation of the code both with the members and IDSA.

Direct selling involves the marketing of products and services directly to consumers in a personalised manner, away from permanent retail locations. Member companies of IDSA include companies such as 4Life, Altos, Amway, Avon, Blulife, DXN, Enagic, Glaze, Herbalife, IMC, Jeunesse, K-Link, Modicare, Oriflame, PM International, Tianshi, Tupperware and Unicity. The members comprise of both Indian and international companies.

Direct selling is one of largest contributors to self-employment in India. There are over 80 lakh direct sellers in India, with almost 50 per cent of them are women. IDSA also contributes to skill development and personal growth of direct sellers through various programs. IDSA members also have multiple skill development initiatives.

Rajat Banerji, Chairman, IDSA, said, "The Direct Selling sector in India is at the threshold of growth. It has provided sustainable self-employment and micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for nearly 80 lakh Indians and has demonstrated consistent and sustained growth with a CAGR of 15.7 percent over the period of last four financial years."

IDSA members have a commitment for giving back. Apart from the contribution to the direct sellers, they have been prime contributors to efforts such as women empowerment, health, lowering carbon footprint, education, and others.

The Indian Direct Selling Association IDSA is an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India. The Association acts as an interface between the industry and policy-making bodies of the Government facilitating the cause of the Direct Selling Industry in India. IDSA strives to create and further an environment conducive to the growth of the direct selling industry in India, partnering with industry and government alike through advisory and consultative activities. IDSA catalyses change by working closely with the government on policy issues, enhancing efficiency and ushering desired credibility, clarity & confidence in Direct Selling.

For more information, please visit (https://idsa.co.in).

