Dr D.Y. Patil B-School receives glorious ranking by Times B-School survey across various categories

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/SRV Media): In its 2021 edition of ranking the best management and business schools in India, the Times B-School Survey gave Dr D. Y. Patil B-School outstanding rankings. The Pune based B-school ranked 20th in Top 100 Indian B-Schools, 11th in Top 75 Private Institutes, and 8th in Top 20 West Zone B-Schools.
Times B-School survey utilizes three major modules - Desk Research, Factual Survey, and Perceptual Rating Survey to arrive at a list of top business schools.
The rankings are an excellent source of pride and inspiration for everyone in the education sector to continually perform and bring innovations. At Dr D. Y. Patil B-School, the main mission is to impart high-quality education and achieve high standards in the field of value-based management education.
Established in 2014, Dr D. Y. Patil B-School strives towards churning out value-driven global leaders and entrepreneurs with an analytical approach. Through their courses, the management institute wishes to innovatively address the needs of modern India while maintaining a global outlook.
Despite the pandemic affecting all areas of life, Dr D.Y. Patil B-School continually evolves to overcome the challenges and meet their goals.
Dr Amol Gawande, Director of Dr D. Y. Patil B-School, says, "It is an honour to receive recognition for our continuous efforts. The team at Dr D. Y. Patil B-School has worked tirelessly and with their utmost dedication to provide the students with high-quality education despite these challenging circumstances.
At the institute, we strive to make great leaders out of our students through industry opportunities and ample exposure. Furthermore, we wish to impart our style of management education to students at an international level too."
The curriculum at Dr D. Y. Patil B-School has been carefully curated by a team of experts from various business sectors and management education. A rigorous, relevant, contemporary, and progressive curriculum is reflective of the comprehensive learning methodology that the business school excels at. A completely experiential learning process along with a focus on the application of the concept, interactive lectures, case studies, field projects, and company visits are merely some of the aspects Dr D. Y. Patil B-School works upon.
Furthermore, students at the institute are condoned and encouraged to explore their entrepreneurial side by providing all the necessary support and guidance. Intellectual depth, abundant resources, and individual attention are provided to each student.
Additionally, the campus at Dr D. Y. Patil B-School is equipped with state of the art classrooms to facilitate various training, IT infrastructure for connectivity, and access to a plethora of academic resources. Furthermore, the institute also provides multiple extracurricular avenues for students to express and explore themselves, such as communication workshops, student counselling, annual management event, outdoor management camps, and many more.
Dr D. Y. Patil B-School's vision to emerge as a centre of excellence in all facets of management education certainly looks in reach, Owing to its exceptional faculty and the vision of its top management, the management institute has definitely cemented its position as one of the top business schools in India.
