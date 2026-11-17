VMPL New Delhi [India], November 17: Educational infrastructure is rarely delivered by one team. The Collective Infra's Subhash Somepalli on why design, construction, interiors and furniture work better under a single accountable framework. Ask anyone involved in opening a school what makes the process difficult, and the answer is rarely the building alone. It is everything that has to come together around it: the architect who draws a plan, the contractor who has to build it, the services that need to work within it, and the furniture that must fit the spaces once they are ready. A building can be physically complete and still not be ready for use. Those are two different milestones, and the distance between them is where projects can lose time, money and momentum.

Educational infrastructure feels this challenge particularly sharply. A new school, learning centre or institutional campus may involve an architect, structural consultant, civil contractor, MEP team, interior contractor, furniture supplier and project-management team, often engaged separately. The institution or promoter is then left coordinating multiple parties while working towards an academic calendar, admissions schedule and fixed opening date. The trouble with handoffs The difficulties often begin with decisions that appear small in isolation. Planning shapes the structure; the structure affects building services; and interiors influence whether a classroom, laboratory or administrative space works in practice. Furniture dimensions, circulation, ventilation, lighting, safety and maintenance all need to be considered alongside the original design.

When these elements are settled independently, gaps can emerge on site. Resolving them during construction can affect cost and schedule, and responsibility may be difficult to establish when several parties are involved. The client can become the project manager by default, following up with vendors who may never have coordinated directly with one another. Seeing both sides Subhash Somepalli, Founder and CEO of The Collective Infra (TCI), came to this problem through experience across architecture, design coordination, estimation, construction and project execution. Through Subham Architects, he worked close to campus planning, architectural development and the technical requirements of institutional projects. Through AV Buildcon, his experience extended into civil construction, turnkey execution, commercial management and on-site delivery.

Working across both design and execution brought the same pattern into view. A design could be sound but difficult to build within the available budget. Construction could begin before civil, structural, MEP and interior requirements had been discussed together. What clients often lacked was clear, coordinated accountability. "Clients should not have to act as the project manager between multiple disconnected agencies," says Subhash. "They need one accountable partner who understands the complete journey, from the first plan to the day the campus becomes operational." That thinking informed the development of TCI: an integrated infrastructure platform intended to connect planning, commercial considerations, technical execution and the eventual use of a space. The model is built around coordination between specialist capabilities rather than treating each stage as an isolated assignment.

Five companies, one framework TCI brings together five specialist businesses. Subham Architects focuses on architectural design and planning. AV Buildcon handles civil construction and execution. Vidran Infra covers real estate infrastructure and site development. The Home Soul Interiors works across interior design and fit-outs, while Subham Modular supplies factory-direct modular furniture. An institution can engage a specific business for a defined scope or work with multiple capabilities through a coordinated arrangement. The practical value of this structure is visible in the connections between decisions. When classroom planning, construction and furniture requirements are considered together, dimensions, movement, capacity and installation can be coordinated earlier rather than reconciled at the end.

Integration does not make a project simple, nor does it remove the need for specialist consultants and contractors. It gives the interfaces between disciplines a clearer framework for coordination. The precise responsibilities and accountability arrangements still depend on the scope agreed for each project. What a school asks of a building Educational infrastructure has to be understood as an operating environment, not simply a construction category. Students, teachers, administrators, parents and support teams use the campus in different ways. Circulation, safety, acoustics, ventilation, lighting, services, accessibility and maintenance all influence how effectively it functions day to day. "A school is not simply a collection of classrooms," Subhash explains. "It is an operating environment for students, teachers, administrators and parents." He points to circulation, safety, acoustics, ventilation, services, future expansion and daily maintenance as factors that determine whether a campus works effectively.

A laboratory needs to support its intended academic use. A library must provide an appropriate environment for reading and research. Classrooms need to account for visibility, movement, comfort and furniture. A campus may also need to accommodate future enrolment, changing teaching methods or additional facilities. These considerations are easier to address when they inform planning from the outset, rather than being treated as later additions. The value beyond the initial cost For an education provider, infrastructure is a long-term institutional investment. The decisions made during development can influence operating costs, maintenance requirements, capacity, student and staff experience, and the ability to expand. A lower initial quotation does not necessarily represent better value if it leads to inefficient layouts, recurring maintenance issues or expensive changes later.

Lifecycle thinking means considering not only what it takes to build a campus, but also how it will be used, maintained and adapted. Energy efficiency, responsible material selection, water management, accessibility and adaptable spaces may all be relevant, depending on the institution, location, project brief and available resources. For education organisations expanding across multiple locations, consistency matters. Repeatable planning standards, clear specifications, coordinated procurement and reliable project reporting can support more predictable development. This need not mean identical campuses; it means maintaining dependable standards while responding to each site's context. How the work is run TCI describes its delivery process through four connected stages. Pre-construction covers site study, scope definition, budgeting and mobilisation. Engineering involves technical coordination, drawings and bill-of-quantities alignment. Execution brings together civil work, interiors, MEP coordination and procurement, while handover addresses snags, documentation and operational readiness. Project management consultancy, cost and schedule oversight, quality management and reporting support the process throughout.

Subhash argues that the industry can place too much weight on the first quotation. Execution capability, lifecycle value and accountability deserve equal consideration. In practical terms, this means aligning drawings, specifications, budgets and responsibilities before work begins; identifying risks early; documenting commercial decisions; and assessing changes for their effect on time, cost and quality. The group's FY 2025-26 performance report records 400,000 sq ft of educational infrastructure delivered, and a cumulative portfolio exceeding 2 million sq ft delivered across 19 states. These are group-reported figures for the stated reporting periods. They provide an indication of the scale and geographic coordination involved in the work.

After the handover The better tests of a building come slowly. Do the spaces hold up under daily use? Can the institution maintain them? Do they adapt when needs change? Many factors that shape those answers layout, materials, furniture, services and room to grow are settled while the building is still a drawing. Subhash describes TCI's next phase as the development of a professionally managed education-infrastructure platform capable of taking on larger institutional projects while maintaining standards in planning, construction quality, project reporting and commercial control. In that vision, growth has to be supported by capable teams, financial discipline and careful project selection.

"Good infrastructure is not only about completing a building," he says. "It is about creating an asset that performs reliably for the institution over many years." A school is handed over once and then used every working day for years. That second part is the one worth designing for. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)